CUET PG 2024 Exam Day Guidelines: Check Reporting Time, Items Debarred, Dress Code, NTA Instructions

The Common University Entrance Test-Postgraduate(CUET PG) will begin in three calendar days; the admit cards of candidates appearing for the examination scheduled to be held on March 11, 2024, have been published on the website. Check exam day guidelines, NTA instructions, dress code, and other details below:-

National Testing Agency will be conducting Common University Entrance Test CUET (PG) – 2024 from March 11, to March 28, 2024 in CBT (Computer Based Mode) throughout India and in 24 cities outside India.

CUET PG 2024 Exam Day Guidelines

CUET PG Reporting Time

Candidates are advised to report at the Examination Center well in time i.e., about 90 Minutes before the commencement of the examination.

If the candidates do not report in time due to any reason i.e., traffic jam, train/bus delay, etc. they are likely to miss some of the important instructions to be announced in the Examination Rooms/Halls. NTA shall not be responsible for any delay.

Do’s And Don’t: Items Prohibited in CUET Exam Hall

Candidates are NOT allowed to carry Instruments, Geometry or Pencil box, Handbag, Purse, any kind of

Paper/ Stationery/ Textual material (printed or written material), Eatables and Water (loose or packed),

Mobile Phone/ Earphone/ Microphone/ Pager, Calculator, DocuPen, Slide Rules, Log Tables, Camera, Tape

Recorder, Electronic Watches with facilities of calculator, any metallic item or electronic gadgets/ devices in

the Examination Hall/Room.

Do’s And Don’t: Items Allowed in CUET Exam Hall

Candidates are advised to carry only the following with them into the examination venue:

Admit card downloaded from the NTA/ Samarth Website (a clear printout on A4 size paper) duly filled in

A simple transparent Ball Point Pen

Additional photograph (same as uploaded on the Online Application Form) to be pasted on the attendance sheet.

Any one of the authorized photo IDs (must be original, valid, and non-expired) – PAN card/ Driving License/ Voter ID/ Passport/ Aadhaar Card (With photograph)/E-Aadhaar with photograph/ Ration Card with photograph/ Bank Passbook with Photograph.

PwBD certificate issued by the authorized medical officer, if claiming the relaxation under PwBD

The candidates may approach the Centre Superintendent/Invigilator in the room for any technical assistance, first aid emergency, or any other information during the course of the examination. For any queries or issues regarding Computer Based Test, the candidates may contact on Helpline Numbers available on Common University Entrance Test website.

CUET Dress Code

Students must avoid carrying items such as Wallet, Goggles, Handbags, Belt, and Cap, inside the exam centre. Any Watch/Wristwatch, Bracelet, Camera, or any ornaments/metallic items is prohibited inside the exam hall.

