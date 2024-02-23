Home

CUET PG 2024 Exam in 17 Days; Subject-Wise Schedule Expected Soon at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in

The CUET advance city intimation slip will be issued to candidates on March 4; meanwhile admit card will be published on March 7.

CUET PG 2024 will be held between March 11 to March 28, 2024, at various examination Centres located in different cities across India and abroad in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. National Testing Agency(NTA), the exam conducting body will hold the exam in three shifts. Candidates are advised to bring the admit card along with self-declaration (Undertaking) downloaded from the NTA Website on the day of the examination at the test centre. For those who are unable to appear on the scheduled date of the test for any reason, a re-test will not be held by the NTA under any circumstances. A seat indicating CUET roll number will be allotted to each candidate. Candidates should find and sit in their allocated seats only. In case a candidate ventures to change his/her seat and does not sit on the seat allotted to him/her could face cancellation of candidature. No plea would be entertained in this regard.

Currently, NTA has not released the subject-wise CUET exam schedule; once published can be downloaded from https://pgcuet.samarth.ac.in/. However, as per the information bulletin, it is clear that shift-1 will begin at 9:00 AM and conclude at 10:45 AM. The second and third shifts will begin at 12:45 PM and 04:30 PM respectively. All the shifts will be held for 1 hour and 45 minutes i.e. 105 minutes. The CUET advance city intimation slip will be issued to candidates on March 4; meanwhile admit card will be published on March 7. At present, 17 calendar days are left for the exam to commence; hence CUET PG subject-wise schedule can be expected soon. To download the admit card of CUET (PG) – 2024, a candidate needs to enter his/her application number and date of birth from the website.

Visit the official website: https://pgcuet.samarth.ac.in/.

On the homepage, look for the link that reads, “Download Subject-wise CUET PG exam schedule.”

Click on it and go through the pdf carefully.

Save a copy of it for future reference.

CUET(PG) List of Question Paper Codes with Course

1 COQP01 Agri-Business Management etc.

2 COQP02 Applied Geography, Geoinformatics and Geographic Information System

3 COQP03 B.Ed., B.Ed.-M.Ed. Integrated, B.Ed. (HI), B.Ed. (ID), B.Ed. (VI),

Lifelong Learning & Extension etc.

4 COQP04 B.Ed. Humanities and Social Sciences

5 COQP05 B.Ed. Languages

6 COQP06 B.Ed. Science

7 COQP07 B.Ed. Mathematics

8 COQP08 Commerce, Business Finance, Accounting & Taxation, Economic Administration and Financial Management etc.

9 COQP09 Disaster Studies

10 COQP10 Economics, Financial Economics, Business Economics, Rural Economics etc.

11 COQP11 General, L.L.B., Bachelor of Library & Information Science, Defence and Strategic Studies, Jammu & Kashmir Studies, Hindu Studies, Women Studies, Anthropology, Digital Society, Finance & Taxation, Physical Education, Textile Design, Hospitality and Tourism Management, Gender Studies etc.

12 COQP12 General MBA, Marketing & Finance Management, Tourism, Travel & Hotel Management, Business Analytics, Sales & Marketing etc.

13 COQP13 Library & Information Science

14 COQP14 L.L.M.

15 COQP15 M.Ed.

16 COQP16 MA Education

17 COQP17 Mass Communication and Journalism

18 COQP18 Physical Education

19 COQP19 Public Health

20 COQP20 Sports – Physiology, Biochemistry, Nutrition, Biomechanics etc.

21 COQP21 Yoga

22 COQP22 Healthcare & Hospital Management

Languages

1 LAQP01 English, Comparative Literature, English & Cultural Studies, English, Modern European etc.

2 LAQP02 Hindi, Hindi Translation, Hindi and Comparative Literature, Hindi, and Modern Indian Languages etc.

3 LAQP03 Sanskrit

4 LAQP04 Linguistics, Applied Linguistics, Linguistics and Language Technology, Linguistics & Tribal Languages, Computational Linguistics

5 LAQP05 Arabic

6 LAQP06 Assamese

7 LAQP07 Bengali

8 LAQP08 Bhutia

9 LAQP09 Chinese

10 LAQP10 French

11 LAQP11 Garo

12 LAQP12 German

13 LAQP13 Gujarati

14 LAQP14 Hispanic

15 LAQP15 Japanese

16 LAQP16 Kannada

17 LAQP17 Kashmiri

18 LAQP18 Khasi

19 LAQP19 Kokborok

20 LAQP20 Korean

21 LAQP21 Lepcha

22 LAQP22 Limbu

23 LAQP23 Malayalam

24 LAQP24 Manipuri

25 LAQP25 Marathi

26 LAQP26 Nepali

27 LAQP27 Odia

28 LAQP28 Pali

29 LAQP29 Pashto

30 LAQP30 Persian

31 LAQP31 Prakrit

32 LAQP32 Prayojanmoolak Hindi (Patrakarita)

33 LAQP33 Punjabi

34 LAQP34 Russian

35 LAQP35 Tamil

36 LAQP36 Telugu

37 LAQP37 Urdu

38 LAQP38 Urdu Journalism

39 LAQP39 Indo-Tibetan

40 LAQP40 Santali

41 LAQP41 Italian

To know more, go through the information bulletin. For further clarifications related to CUET (PG) – 2024, candidates can write at NTA at cuet-pg@nta.ac.in.

