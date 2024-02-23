By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
CUET PG 2024 Exam in 17 Days; Subject-Wise Schedule Expected Soon at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in
The CUET advance city intimation slip will be issued to candidates on March 4; meanwhile admit card will be published on March 7.
CUET PG 2024 will be held between March 11 to March 28, 2024, at various examination Centres located in different cities across India and abroad in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. National Testing Agency(NTA), the exam conducting body will hold the exam in three shifts. Candidates are advised to bring the admit card along with self-declaration (Undertaking) downloaded from the NTA Website on the day of the examination at the test centre. For those who are unable to appear on the scheduled date of the test for any reason, a re-test will not be held by the NTA under any circumstances. A seat indicating CUET roll number will be allotted to each candidate. Candidates should find and sit in their allocated seats only. In case a candidate ventures to change his/her seat and does not sit on the seat allotted to him/her could face cancellation of candidature. No plea would be entertained in this regard.
Currently, NTA has not released the subject-wise CUET exam schedule; once published can be downloaded from https://pgcuet.samarth.ac.in/. However, as per the information bulletin, it is clear that shift-1 will begin at 9:00 AM and conclude at 10:45 AM. The second and third shifts will begin at 12:45 PM and 04:30 PM respectively. All the shifts will be held for 1 hour and 45 minutes i.e. 105 minutes. The CUET advance city intimation slip will be issued to candidates on March 4; meanwhile admit card will be published on March 7. At present, 17 calendar days are left for the exam to commence; hence CUET PG subject-wise schedule can be expected soon. To download the admit card of CUET (PG) – 2024, a candidate needs to enter his/her application number and date of birth from the website.
- Visit the official website: https://pgcuet.samarth.ac.in/.
- On the homepage, look for the link that reads, “Download Subject-wise CUET PG exam schedule.”
- Click on it and go through the pdf carefully.
- Save a copy of it for future reference.
CUET(PG) List of Question Paper Codes with Course
- 1 COQP01 Agri-Business Management etc.
- 2 COQP02 Applied Geography, Geoinformatics and Geographic Information System
- 3 COQP03 B.Ed., B.Ed.-M.Ed. Integrated, B.Ed. (HI), B.Ed. (ID), B.Ed. (VI),
- Lifelong Learning & Extension etc.
- 4 COQP04 B.Ed. Humanities and Social Sciences
- 5 COQP05 B.Ed. Languages
- 6 COQP06 B.Ed. Science
- 7 COQP07 B.Ed. Mathematics
- 8 COQP08 Commerce, Business Finance, Accounting & Taxation, Economic Administration and Financial Management etc.
- 9 COQP09 Disaster Studies
- 10 COQP10 Economics, Financial Economics, Business Economics, Rural Economics etc.
- 11 COQP11 General, L.L.B., Bachelor of Library & Information Science, Defence and Strategic Studies, Jammu & Kashmir Studies, Hindu Studies, Women Studies, Anthropology, Digital Society, Finance & Taxation, Physical Education, Textile Design, Hospitality and Tourism Management, Gender Studies etc.
- 12 COQP12 General MBA, Marketing & Finance Management, Tourism, Travel & Hotel Management, Business Analytics, Sales & Marketing etc.
- 13 COQP13 Library & Information Science
- 14 COQP14 L.L.M.
- 15 COQP15 M.Ed.
- 16 COQP16 MA Education
- 17 COQP17 Mass Communication and Journalism
- 18 COQP18 Physical Education
- 19 COQP19 Public Health
- 20 COQP20 Sports – Physiology, Biochemistry, Nutrition, Biomechanics etc.
- 21 COQP21 Yoga
- 22 COQP22 Healthcare & Hospital Management
Languages
- 1 LAQP01 English, Comparative Literature, English & Cultural Studies, English, Modern European etc.
- 2 LAQP02 Hindi, Hindi Translation, Hindi and Comparative Literature, Hindi, and Modern Indian Languages etc.
- 3 LAQP03 Sanskrit
- 4 LAQP04 Linguistics, Applied Linguistics, Linguistics and Language Technology, Linguistics & Tribal Languages, Computational Linguistics
- 5 LAQP05 Arabic
- 6 LAQP06 Assamese
- 7 LAQP07 Bengali
- 8 LAQP08 Bhutia
- 9 LAQP09 Chinese
- 10 LAQP10 French
- 11 LAQP11 Garo
- 12 LAQP12 German
- 13 LAQP13 Gujarati
- 14 LAQP14 Hispanic
- 15 LAQP15 Japanese
- 16 LAQP16 Kannada
- 17 LAQP17 Kashmiri
- 18 LAQP18 Khasi
- 19 LAQP19 Kokborok
- 20 LAQP20 Korean
- 21 LAQP21 Lepcha
- 22 LAQP22 Limbu
- 23 LAQP23 Malayalam
- 24 LAQP24 Manipuri
- 25 LAQP25 Marathi
- 26 LAQP26 Nepali
- 27 LAQP27 Odia
- 28 LAQP28 Pali
- 29 LAQP29 Pashto
- 30 LAQP30 Persian
- 31 LAQP31 Prakrit
- 32 LAQP32 Prayojanmoolak Hindi (Patrakarita)
- 33 LAQP33 Punjabi
- 34 LAQP34 Russian
- 35 LAQP35 Tamil
- 36 LAQP36 Telugu
- 37 LAQP37 Urdu
- 38 LAQP38 Urdu Journalism
- 39 LAQP39 Indo-Tibetan
- 40 LAQP40 Santali
- 41 LAQP41 Italian
To know more, go through the information bulletin. For further clarifications related to CUET (PG) – 2024, candidates can write at NTA at cuet-pg@nta.ac.in.
