CUET PG 2024 Exam Schedule: Subject-Wise Exam Dates Soon at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in

CUET PG 2024 subject-wise exam schedule will be released anytime soon at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in; meanwhile, the exam city slip for the postgraduate programme will be released on March 4, 2024. Candidates can download the NTA CUET PG Exam City Slip 2024 by entering their application number and password. Common University Entrance Test (CUET) is being introduced for admission into UG/ PG programmes in Central and participating Universities for the academic session 2024-25. This year, CUET (PG) 2024 will be conducted in Computer Based Test mode only.

