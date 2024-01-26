Home

CUET PG 2024 Exam: Will Jamia Millia Islamia(JMI) University Accept CUET Scores? Read Details Here

CUET 2024 Exam Date: The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) is being introduced for admission into Undergraduate/Postgraduate programmes in Central and participating Universities for the academic session 2024-25. Admissions are handled at the level of the Central and Participating Universities for their respective program. The Role of NTA is confined to the registration of candidates, the conduct of the test, hosting of answer key, inviting challenges, finalising Answer Keys, preparing and declaring results, and hosting Score Card. A merit list will be prepared by participating Universities/organisations.

Assam University, Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University, Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (Satellite Centre, Amethi), Banaras Hindu University, Central Sanskrit University, Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh, Indian Institute of Mass Communication(IIMC) are some of the central universities that are participating in CUET PG registration process. However, merely appearing in CUET (PG) – 2024 does not confer any right to the candidate for admission to the desirous University. The selection and admission would be subject to fulfilling the admission criteria, eligibility, rank in merit list, medical fitness, verification of original documents and such other criteria as may be prescribed by the University, the candidate is applying for. Speaking of participating universities, will Jamia Millia Islamia(JMI), one of the prestigious Central Universities accept the CUET Score?

Will Jamia Millia Islamia(JMI) University Accept CUET Scores? Read Details Here

Jamia Millia Islamia is yet to decide if it would accept scores obtained in the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for all its undergraduate and postgraduate courses, a senior varsity official said on Thursday, news agency PTI reported. The university would accept CUET marks for only 15 UG and 5 PG courses, as the administration has not been able to reach a conclusion to implement CUET completely, the official, who did not wish to be named, told news agency PTI. The official said the Acting Vice-Chancellor Eqbal Hussain recently held a meeting with the deans of all the departments to discuss the implementation of CUET for admissions to the new academic session. “However, no conclusion could be met on adopting CUET completely,” the official added.

While all central universities in Delhi, including the Jawaharlal Nehru University and Delhi University, have adopted CUET for admissions for the new academic session, JMI will likely continue taking admissions through its own entrance examination system for the majority of its courses. Last year, JMI announced partial implementation of CUET for 20 UG and PG courses, stating that the university was not able to conduct admissions through CUET entirely due to time restraints and academic limitations. The varsity had said that it plans to adopt CUET for all its courses from 2024-25 academic year onwards.

With just one month left for the CUET examinations for PG admissions slated for March, the university is yet to enlist itself on the Samarth portal dedicated for registering for admission into various programmes in Central and State Universities. As per the UGC guidelines, all central universities have to admit students for both UG and PG courses on the basis of CUET marks. Jamia has a total of 42 undergraduate courses and 81 postgraduate courses, as per the official. At present, the National Testing Agency(NTA) has commenced the registration process for Common University Entrance Test – Postgraduate. The last date for submission of the online application is January 31, 2024.

For any queries or /clarifications, candidates can call NTA Help Desk at 011 4075 9000 or write to NTA at cuet-pg@nta.ac.in. Candidates are advised to regularly visit NTA website(s) www.nta.ac.in, https://pgcuet.samarth.ac.in for the latest updates regarding the examination.

