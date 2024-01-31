Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Education
  • CUET PG 2024 Registration Deadline EXTENDED Again, Check Last Date And How To Apply At pgcuet.samarth.ac.in

CUET PG 2024 Registration Deadline EXTENDED Again, Check Last Date And How To Apply At pgcuet.samarth.ac.in

The deadline for CUET PG 2024 Application was supposed to close today, January 31, 2024 after an extension. The deadline has now been further extended. Check last date of application and know how you can apply..

Published: January 31, 2024 6:35 PM IST

By Ananya Srivastava

CUET PG 2024 Registration Deadline Extended
CUET PG 2024 Registration Deadline Extended

New Delhi: The deadline for CUET PG 2024 Application was supposed to close today, January 31, 2024 after an extension. The deadline has now been further extended. Check last date of application and know how you can apply..

Trending Now

You may like to read

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.