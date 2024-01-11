Home

CUET PG 2024 Registration Ending in 13 Days; Application Correction Window to Open From This Date

CUET PG 2024 Application: The National Testing Agency will close the registration process for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admission into Postgraduate Programmes in Central and other participating Universities / Institutions / Organizations / Autonomous Colleges. The NTA CUET PG application form will close on January 24, 2024. i.e. 13 academic calendar days are left for NTA to close the CUET PG application. Interested and eligible candidates can fill up the CUET PG application form at https://pgcuet.samarth.ac.in/.

Admissions are handled at the level of the Central and Participating Universities for their respective programs. After the declaration of the CUET (PG) – 2024 result by NTA, the respective Universities will declare the counselling/ admission schedule and merit list based on the CUET (PG) – 2024 score and the other criteria of the respective University. For all admission-related procedures/queries, the candidates are advised to refer to the website of the applied University. In this article, we will guide you on how to fill up the NTA CUET application form.

Visit the Official Website: Visit the official CUET PG website designated for registrations.

Visit the official CUET PG website designated for registrations. Registration: Create an account by providing basic necessary details like name, contact information, and email address.

Create an account by providing basic necessary details like name, contact information, and email address. Fill Application Form: Log in with your newly system-generated credentials(ID and password) and fill in the required information accurately.

Log in with your newly system-generated credentials(ID and password) and fill in the required information accurately. Upload Documents: Upload scanned copies of your photograph, signature, and other necessary documents as specified in the guidelines.

Upload scanned copies of your photograph, signature, and other necessary documents as specified in the guidelines. Application Fee Payment: Pay the application fee through the provided online payment options.

Pay the application fee through the provided online payment options. Review and Submit: Double-check all the information filled in the CUET application form. Once done, submit the application form.

Double-check all the information filled in the CUET application form. Once done, submit the application form. Print Confirmation: After submission, download and print the confirmation page for your records. This page will contain your application details and a unique application number.

CUET PG 2024 Registration Last Date on January 24: What’s Next?

The CUET PG application correction window will open between January 27 to January 29. During this period, candidates who have already submitted the application form can edit or make changes to it. NTA will not entertain the corrections sent by the candidate through Post/Fax/WhatsApp/E-mail/by Hand.

CUET PG 2024 Exam City Slip

NTA will release the CUET PG exam city slip on March 4, 2024; the admit card for the same will be published on March 7. This year, CUET PG will be held from March 11 to March 28.

