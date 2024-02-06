Home

CUET PG 2024 Registration Ending Soon; Check Reservation Policy For GEN-EWS, SC, ST Candidates

The CUET PG 2024 registration process will conclude in two days; however, the candidates can make changes to their application form between February 9 to February 11, 2024. To register for the competi

CUET PG 2024 Registration Deadline Extended

The CUET PG 2024 registration process will conclude in two days; however, the candidates can make changes to their application form between February 9 to February 11, 2024. To register for the competitive examination, an aspirant needs to visit the official website https://pgcuet.samarth.ac.in. The entrance examination will be conducted in Computer Based Test mode only. Common University Entrance Test (CUET) is being introduced for admission into UG/ PG programmes in Central and participating Universities for the academic session 2024-25. Before filling up the application form, you must check the reservation policy For GEN-EWS, SC, and ST candidates.

CUET PG 2024 Registration: Check Reservation Policy For GEN-EWS, SC, ST Candidates

Indian Nationals belonging to certain categories are admitted under the seats reserved for them in accordance with the rules prescribed by the Government of India. The categories and the extent of reservation are as follows:

General category belonging to Economically Weaker Section (GEN- EWS) – 10% of seats in every course. The

benefit of reservation will be given only to those General category candidates who satisfy the conditions given in the OM No. 20013/01/2018-BC-II dated 17 January 2019, issued by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment. The criteria for GEN-EWS will be as per the prevailing norms and/or notifications of the Government of India.

Other Backward Classes belonging to the Non-Creamy Layer (OBC- NCL) – 27% of seats in every course.

OBCs should be listed in the current updated central list of OBCs (http://www.ncbc.nic.in).

OBCs present in the State list but not covered in the central list of OBCs (as per the list in http://www.ncbc.nic.in) are NOT eligible to claim the reservation.

The criteria for OBC-NCL will be as per the notification of the Government of India.

Candidates belonging to the creamy layer of OBC are NOT entitled to reservation. Such candidates are treated as belonging to the general (GEN), i.e. unreserved category, and they will be eligible only for the OPEN seats – the seats for which all candidates are eligible.

Scheduled Caste (SC) – 15% of seats in every course.

Scheduled Tribe (ST) – 7.5% of seats in every course.

Persons with Disability (PwD) – 5% seats in each of the GENERAL, GEN-EWS, OBC-NCL, SC, and ST category seats,

of the PwD category. Leprosy-cured candidates who are otherwise fit to pursue the courses are also included in this category.

For Candidates claiming to the GEN-EWS category: GEN-EWS certificate is required which should have been issued on or after 01 April 2023 in consonance with the latest guidelines of the Government of India.

For Candidates claiming to the OBC-NCL category: OBC-NCL certificate is required which should have been issued on or after 01 April 2023, in consonance with the latest guidelines of the Government of India.

UDID Card (Swawlamban Card) for PwD candidates: UDID (Unique Disability ID) Card (Swawlamban Card) issued by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment will also be considered as a valid proof of identity for PwD candidates.

For Candidates claiming to the SC or ST category: Caste (for SC) or tribe (for ST) certificate is required as per the latest guidelines of the Government of India

