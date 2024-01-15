Home

Education

CUET PG 2024 Registration Ending Soon; Know How to Apply, Admit Card Release Date

CUET PG 2024 Registration Ending Soon; Know How to Apply, Admit Card Release Date

The National Testing Agency(NTA) has announced the Common University Entrance Test(CUET 2024) registration and exam dates for postgraduate (PG) programmes. The NTA will close the CUET application by J

CUET PG 2024 Registration Begins

The National Testing Agency(NTA) has announced the Common University Entrance Test(CUET 2024) registration and exam dates for postgraduate (PG) programmes. The NTA will close the CUET application by January 24, 2024. Candidates who want to get admission into Postgraduate Programmes in Central and other participating Universities / Institutions / Organizations / Autonomous Colleges are required to fill up the CUET PG application form at https:///. The admit card for the same will release on March 7, 2024.

Trending Now

Visit the Official Website:

Go to the official website of CUET PG. Make sure you are on the official and secure website.

You may like to read

Create an Account:

Many entrance exams require candidates to create an account on their portal. Provide the necessary information to register, such as your email address and mobile number. Once registered, you may receive login credentials.

Login to Your Account:

Use the login credentials provided during registration to access your account.

Fill in Personal Information:

Complete the personal details section. This may include your name, date of birth, gender, contact details, etc. Ensure that all information is accurate.

Educational Qualifications:

Provide details of your educational background, including marks obtained in your qualifying exams, previous degrees, and other relevant information.

Upload Documents:

You might be required to upload scanned copies of essential documents, such as your photograph, signature, academic certificates, and any other documents specified in the instructions.

Choose Exam Center:

Select your preferred exam center from the available options. Make sure to choose a center that is convenient for you.

Payment of Application Fee:

Pay the application fee through the specified mode of payment. Keep a copy of the payment receipt or transaction ID for future reference.

Review and Submit:

Before submitting the form, review all the information you’ve entered. Make corrections if needed. Once satisfied, submit the application.

Print Application Form:

After successful submission, download and print a copy of the completed application form. This may serve as a confirmation of your application.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.