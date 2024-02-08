Home

Education

CUET PG 2024 Registration Extended Again, Application Deadline Now Feb 10

The National Testing Agency(NTA) will conclude the application process for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET PG) on February 10, 2024.

CUET PG 2024 Registration: The last date to fill and submit the CUET PG application form has been extended. As per the reports, the National Testing Agency(NTA) will conclude the application process for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET PG) on February 10, 2024.

