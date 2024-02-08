By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
CUET PG 2024 Registration Extended Again, Application Deadline Now Feb 10
The National Testing Agency(NTA) will conclude the application process for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET PG) on February 10, 2024.
CUET PG 2024 Registration: The last date to fill and submit the CUET PG application form has been extended. As per the reports, the National Testing Agency(NTA) will conclude the application process for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET PG) on February 10, 2024.
