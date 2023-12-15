Home

CUET PG 2024 Registration Likely to Begin Before Dec 25; NEET, CUET UG Application Not This Month: Report

CUET PG 2024 Exam: The National Testing Agency(NTA), the exam conducting authority, will begin the registration process for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) – Postgraduate anytime soon. Eligible graduates can fill up the NTA CUET 2024 Application Form by logging into the official website – . At present, neither the NTA nor UGC Chairman Prof. Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar has released the CUET PG Registration date and time. However, according to an Indianexpress report, the CUET PG 2024 registration is likely to begin before December 25, 2023.

“The registration process for CUET PG 2024 will begin before December 25, because the exam is in March. Application forms for CUET UG and NEET UG will not be released this month,” an NTA official was quoted as saying to indianexpress. The Common University Entrance Test-PG will be held between March 11 to 28, 2024. Common University Entrance Test (CUET) has been introduced for admission into UG/ PG programmes in Central and participating Universities for the academic session. As per the NTA Examination Calendar for Academic Year 2024-25, the CUET PG examination will be held in Computer Based Test (CBT). Check the step-by-step guide to fill up the application form.

CUET PG 2024 Registration: How to Fill Common University Entrance Test Application Form?

Visit the official website of NTA www.nta.ac.in or .

Look for the registration link. Enter the basic details and register yourself on the portal.

Enter the system-generated ID and password to login into your account.

Fill up the application form.

Upload the necessary documents. Pay the application fee.

Submit the application form and download a copy of it for future reference.

MARKING SCHEME

Each question carries 04 (four) marks.

For each correct response, candidate will get 04 (four) marks.

For each incorrect response, 01 (one) mark will be deducted from the total score.

Un-answered/un-attempted response will be given no marks.

To answer a question, the candidate needs to choose one option as correct option.

To answer a question, the candidate needs to choose one option as correct option. However, after the process of Challenges of the Answer Key, in case there are multiple correct options or change in key, only those candidates who have attempted it correctly as per the revised Final Answer Key will be awarded marks.

In case a Question is dropped due to some technical error, full marks shall be given to all the candidates irrespective of the fact who have attempted it or not.

