CUET PG 2024 Registration Begins At pgcuet.samarth.ac.in; Check Application fees, Last Date and How To Fill Online Application Steps

The registration for CUET PG 2024 is now opened on the official website- pgcuet.samarth.ac.in. Read to know the last date and steps to fill online application form..

CUET PG 2024 Registration Begins

New Delhi: The registration process for the Common University Entrance Test – Postgraduate (CUET PG 2024) has officially been started by the National Testing Agency (NTA) from today, December 27, 2023. The online application form is available at the official website – pgcuet.samarth.ac.in and the last date for the filling of the registration form is January 24, 2024. As per the NTA Examination Calendar for Academic Year 2024-25, the CUET PG examination will be held in Computer Based Test (CBT). Read further to know the steps to fill the registration form and other important details that you must know for the CUET PG 2024 exam..

CUET PG 2024 Registration: How To Apply

The steps given below must be followed in order to fill in the online application form for CUET PG 2024

The first step is to open the official website pgcuet.samarth.ac.in and then register yourself there. The next step is to sign in with the credentials given to you. Now, fill the CUET PG 2024 application form and upload all the necessary documents. Once the form is completely filled, make payment of the registration fees. Click on ‘submit’ after checking all details and download the confirmation page. Keep a printout of the CUET PG 2024 Application Form with you, for future reference.

CUET PG 2024: The Application Fees to Apply

Candidates belonging the general category must pay Rs 1,000 as registration fee, those belonging to Gen-EWS category are to pay Rs 500 and SC-ST and third gender candidates have to pay Rs 750. The last date of successful transaction of fee through credit or debit card/net banking or UPI is January 25, 2024 (up to 11:50 PM).

₹1200/- for the general category

₹1000/- for the OBC-NCL/Gen-EWS category

₹900/- for SC/ ST and Third gender

₹800/- for the PwBD category

The fee can be submitted only online through

Net Banking

Credit Card

Debit Card

UPI Services

CUET PG 2024: Exam Date

The CUET PG 2024 Exam will be conducted between March 11, 2024 to March 28, 2024. The CUET PG 2024 Correction Window is between January 27-29, 2024 (up to 11:50 PM). Advance city intimation will be one on March 4, 2023 and the admit cards will be available for download on Match 7, 2024. Answer key challenges can be dealt with, on April 4, 2024 and the duration of the exam is 1 hour ad 45 minutes in three shifts.

Information about the eligibility, scheme of exam, exam centres, exam timings, exam fee, procedure for applying, etc. are contained in the Information Bulletin hosted on the website of NTA.

