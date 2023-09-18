CUET PG 2024 Registration: Check Tentative Schedule, Application, Paper Pattern, Syllabus.

Home

NTA CUET PG Application Form 2024 dates have not been announced yet. Check the CUET PG 2024 exam pattern, schedule, official website, and other details here.

CUET PG 2024 Exam: Common University Entrance Test (CUET) has been introduced for admission into UG/ PG programmes in Central and participating Universities for the academic session. The CUET will provide a common platform and equal opportunities to candidates across the country, especially those from the NorthEast and from rural and other remote areas, and help to establish better connect with the Universities. The National Testing Agency(NTA) is responsible for conducting CUET PG exams. At present, neither the NTA nor UGC Chairman Prof. Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar has released the CUET PG Registration date and time.

Once the registration portal is active, candidates can fill up the NTA CUET PG Application Form 2024 by visiting the official website – https://cuet.nta.nic.in.

The entire application process for CUET (PG) 2024 will be online, including uploading of scanned images/documents, payment of fees, and printing of Confirmation Page, Admit Card, etc. Therefore, candidates are not required to send/ submit any document(s) including the Confirmation Page to NTA through Post/ Fax/ WhatsApp/ Email/ by Hand. Check the CUET PG 2024 exam pattern, schedule, official website, and other details here.

CUET PG 2024 Registration(Tentative Schedule)

CUET PG 2024 Registration Date: to be released soon CUET PG 2024 Registration Last Date: to be released soon CUET PG 2024 Exam City Slip: to be released soon CUET PG 2024 Admit Card: to be released soon CUET PG 2024 Exam Date: to be released soon

NOTE: CUET PG Information Bulletin, application form, and exam dates have not been released.

CUET PG 2024 Registration: How to Fill Application Form?

Candidates can apply for CUET (PG) – 2024 through the “Online” mode only. The Application Form in any other mode will not be accepted. To register for the CUET(Common University Entrance Test-Postgraduate) exam, you can follow these steps:

Go to the official website of the CUET National Testing Agency (NTA) at https://cuet.nta.nic.in On the homepage, you will find a link to “Apply Online.” Click on this link to start the registration process. Register yourself on the portal and log in again into your account using the generated ID and password. Click on “Fill Application Form.” You will be required to provide basic details such as your name, date of birth, email address, mobile number, and other personal information. Complete the application form with all the necessary information, including your educational qualifications, subject of the exam, category, and other relevant details. You will be asked to upload scanned copies of your recent passport-sized photograph and signature as per the specified format and size. Pay the application fee. Submit the form and download a copy of it for future reference.

NOTE: Candidates must read carefully the Instructions (including how to fill up the Application Form online) given in the Information Bulletin available on the NTA Website. Candidates not complying with the instructions shall be summarily disqualified.

CUET PG 2024 Registration: NTA CUET Application Form(to be active soon)

CUET PG Paper Pattern

Going by last year’s information bulletin, CUET (PG) will be conducted in Computer Test mode only.

CUET PG Syllabus

The entrance syllabus for Question papers will be available on the NTA Website https://cuet.nta.nic.in.

Check CUET PG Syllabus Here – Download Link

CUET PG Exam Date

NTA has not announced the CUET PG Exam Dates. The Exact date, shift, Subject, and city of examination will be made available to the candidates on their CUET Admit Cards. For further clarification related to CUET (PG) – 2024, candidates are advised to visit the NTA Website regularly for the latest updates.

NOTE: Candidates are advised to regularly visit NTA website(s) www.nta.ac.in, https://cuet.nta.nic.in, or visit —https://www.india.com/education/ — for the latest updates regarding the examination.

