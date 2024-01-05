Home

CUET PG 2024: When Will NTA Announce CUET Scorecard? Here’s What Examination Calendar Suggest

CUET 2024 For Postgraduate Programme: The registration process for the Common University Entrance Test(PG) will conclude on January 29, 2024. i.e. only 24 academic calendar days are left for the National Testing Agency(NTA) to close the application process. Candidates can fill up the NTA CUET application form by visiting the official website – https://pgcuet.samarth.ac.in/. Do you have any insights on when the NTA plans to announce the CUET PG result and release the scorecard? Let’s explore the details together!

CUET PG Result Date: When Will NTA Announce CUET Scorecard?

Well, the Common University Entrance -Postgraduate will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT), and as per the NTA academic calendar 2024-25, the results of all CBT Examinations shall be announced within three weeks of the conclusion of the examination. The CUET PG 2024 Result of the candidate(s) who indulge in Unfair means Practices will be cancelled and will not be declared. Remember, the NTA Score of CUET (PG) – 2024 would be valid for admission to the academic year 2024-25 only.

Going by the exam schedule, NTA will hold the Common University Entrance Test -PG (CUET PG) 2024 between March 11, and March 28, 2024. Soon after the conclusion of the examination, NTA will release the provisional answer key.

