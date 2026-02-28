Home

CUET PG 2026 admit card expected soon at exams.nta.nic.in; check exam dates, city intimation slip

NTA has released the CUET PG exam city intimation slip for the March 6 and March 7 exams.

CUET PG Admit Card: The National Testing Agency(NTA) is all set to release the CUET PG admit card for candidates scheduled to appear on March 6 and 7, 2026. Once announced, candidates can access the NTA CUET PG admit card at https://exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg/. Through exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg, the candidates will be able to access the NTA CUET PG hall tickets.

Has NTA released the CUET PG exam city intimation slip?

At present, NTA has released the CUET PG exam city intimation slip for the March 6 and March 7 exams. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct CUET (PG) 2026 Examination for 157 subjects in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode at different cities across the Nation on March 6, 07, 08, 09, 10, 11, 12, 13, 16, 17, 18, 19, 24, 25, and March 27, 2026. To download the NTA CUET PG hall ticket, a candidate must enter his/her application number, password, and security key. The CUET (PG) – 2026 scores will be used for admissions to the PG programmes of participating universities in the next academic session, i.e., 2026-27.

CUET PG exam city intimation slip

The Examination shall be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode only. There is no age limit for candidates appearing in the CUET (PG)-2026 examination. However, Candidates are advised to verify the age requirements of the university to which they wish to apply before submitting their applications.

Unable to download the CUET PG admit card? Check these steps

The candidate will appear in the examination at the given Centre on the date and shift/timing as indicated in his/her e-Admit Card. No intimation regarding the release of the e-Admit card will be sent through mail etc. No candidate will be allowed to appear at the examination Centre, on the date and shift/time other than that allotted to them in their e-Admit Card.

In case of any discrepancy in the particulars of the candidate or their photograph and signature shown on the e-Admit Card and Confirmation Page, the candidate may immediately approach the NTA Help Line between 10.00 am to 5.00 pm. In such a case, the candidate would appear in the examination with the already downloaded e-Admit Card. However, NTA will take necessary action to make corrections in the record later.

For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with a step-by-step guide to access the NTA CUET PG admit card.

CUET PG 2026: How to download the NTA CUET PG admit card

Visit the official website of NTA CUET PG at https://exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg/.

Look for the link that reads, “Admit card for CUET (PG)- 2026 scheduled to be held on (06 & 07 March, 2026).”

You will be redirected to a new webpage.

Enter the login details such as application number, password, and security key.

Your NTA CUET PG admit card will appear on the screen.

Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

Candidates who do not appear or are unable to appear on their scheduled examination date for any reason will not be provided a re-test by NTA under any circumstances.

