Home

Education

CUET PG 2026 admit card LIVE: NTA CUET PG hall tickets at exams.nta.nic.in(soon); check exam dates, paper pattern

CUET PG 2026 admit card LIVE: NTA CUET PG hall tickets at exams.nta.nic.in(soon); check exam dates, paper pattern

Once announced, candidates can access the NTA CUET PG admit card at https://exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg/.

CUET PG 2026 Admit Card LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency(NTA) is all set to publish the CUET PG admit card anytime soon. Once announced, candidates can access the NTA CUET PG admit card at https://exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg/. Through exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg, the candidates will be able to access the NTA CUET PG hall tickets.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.