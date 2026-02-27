Home

CUET PG 2026 Exam city slip LIVE: NTA CUET exam city intimation slip released at exams.nta.nic.in; direct link, steps to check, exam dates

The NTA CUET PG exam will be held across 44 shifts of 90 minutes each.

CUET PG 2026 Exam City Slip LIVE Update: The National Testing Agency(NTA) has published the CUET PG exam city slip on its official website. It is to be noted that the Allotment of Examination City for candidates scheduled to appear on March 6 and 7, 2026, has been released. This year, NTA will hold the CUET PG exam in computer-based test(CBT) mode in two-three shifts per day. The examination will be held on March 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 16, 17, 18, 19, 24, 25, and March 27, 2026. The NTA CUET PG exam will be held across 44 shifts of 90 minutes each. Candidates can access the NTA CUET PG Exam City Slip 2026 at https://exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg/.

To access the NTA CUET PG 2026 exam city slip, a registered candidate must enter his/her application number, password, and security pin. The CUET (PG) – 2026 scores will be used for admissions to the PG programmes of participating universities in the next academic session, i.e., 2026-27. In this article, we have provided you with a step-by-step guide to download the NTA CUET PG exam city slip.

CUET PG 2026 Exam City Slip: Step-by-Step Guide to Download the NTA CUET PG Exam Intimation City Slip?

Visit the official website of NTA CUET PG at https://exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg/.

Look for the link that reads, “Advance City Intimation for CUET (PG)- 2026 scheduled to be held on (06 & 07 March, 2026).” This link will be available in the candidate’s activity. You will be redirected to a new webpage.

Click on ‘Advance City Intimation for CUET (PG)- 2026, scheduled to be held on (06 & 07 March, 2026)’ link.

Enter the login details such as application number, date of birth, password, security key, and captcha code.

Your NTA CUET PG exam city slip will appear on the screen.

Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

Are the CUET PG exam city slip and CUET PG hall ticket the same or different?

The Candidates must please note that this is NOT the Admit Card for CUET (PG) 2026 examination. This is advance information for the allotment of the city where the Examination Centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates.

NTA will soon release the CUET PG Admit card. In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading/checking the Examination City Intimation Slip for CUET (PG) 2026, candidates can contact on 011-40759000 or e-mail us at helpdesk-cuetpg@nta.ac.in.

What is the medium of CUET PG exam?

Speaking on the paper pattern, the medium of the Question Paper for the CUET (PG) – 2026 will be English and Hindi (Bilingual) except the following:

41 language papers

M. Tech./Higher Sciences: The papers will be in English only.

Acharya Papers: The paper will be in Sanskrit only, except for Indian

Knowledge System and Baudha Darshana, which will be Trilingual (Hindi/Sanskrit/English).

Hindu Studies, which will be in Hindi and English,

The Candidates are also advised to visit https://exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg/for the latest update.

