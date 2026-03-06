Home

Education

CUET PG 2026 exam today; reporting time, debarred items, dos and dont, dress code

CUET PG 2026 exam today; reporting time, debarred items, do’s and don’t, dress code

Candidates are advised to reach the CUET test centre at the reporting time mentioned in the Admit Card.

CUET PG 2026 Exam Today: The National Testing Agency(NTA) is all set to begin the CUET PG examination today, March 6, 2026. The Common University Entrance Test- Postgraduate(CUET PG) will be held for 157 subjects in Computer-based test(CBT) mode at different cities across the nation from March 6 to 27, 2026. Candidates are advised to download the NTA CUET PG exam city slip and the CUET admit card. They must carry the CUET PG hall ticket to the exam centre. Meanwhile, NTA is expected to release the exam city slip and hall tickets for candidates scheduled to appear on March 16, 17,18, 19, 24, 25, and 27, 2026.

Before appearing for the CUET exam, Candidates are advised to verify the location of their test venue at least one day in advance to avoid any inconvenience on the day of the examination. In particular, PwD/ PwBD candidates are strongly advised to- visit and verify the test venue beforehand and immediately inform the NTA in case of any centre-specific issues.

Candidates were provided an option to register through Aadhaar. Those candidates who did not register – through Aadhaar (or chose authentication through non-Aadhaar options), need to report early on the dayof the examination (at least 1 hour before the gate closing time) to get their verification recorded at the Exam Centre

Candidates are advised to reach the CUET test centre at the reporting time mentioned in the Admit Card. If you

report beyond the gate closing time of the Centre, you will not be allowed to enter the Test venue. Instructions have been issued for strict compliance.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Candidate must carry at least two passport photographs. One Passport size photograph (same uploaded with the Online Application Form) is to be pasted on the Attendance Sheet at the Centre. Candidate must carry “Any one of the original and valid Photo Identification Proof issued by the Government” – PAN card/Driving License/Voter ID/ Passport/ Aadhaar Card (With photograph)/ EAadhaar/ Ration Card/ Aadhaar Enrolment No. with Photo. All other ID/Photocopies of IDs even if attested/scanned photo of IDs in the mobile phone will NOT be considered valid ID Proof. (Note: No Candidate will be allowed to enter the Examination Centre, without identity verification). Especially those candidates whose live photographs did not match with the photographs available in their Aadhaar during the filling of the application form or those who registered using any other identity proof

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.