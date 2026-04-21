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CUET PG MBA 2026: From cut-off trends to top universities, Everything aspirants need to know about admissions

CUET PG MBA 2026: From cut-off trends to top universities, Everything aspirants need to know about admissions

CUET PG 2026 is becoming a popular route for MBA admissions, with students focusing on cut-offs, top colleges, and a streamlined process to secure seats in leading universities.

CUET PG MBA 2026

CUET PG becoming the Common University Entrance Test for postgraduate courses has become the new favorite among MBA aspirants from across India. With thousands signing up for CUET PG 2026 in anticipation, MBA candidates are looking to ace the exam to get through some of India’s best universities for their MBA degrees. CUET PG exam scores are now being accepted for MBA admissions by several universities and colleges, both public and private.

CUET PG MBA 2026: All You Need to Know

CUET PG conducted by NTA has simplified the admission process for students applying for postgraduate courses in various fields of study. Candidates wishing to pursue MBA now have over 150–480 colleges that accept CUET PG scores as a means of admission. Universities like Banaras Hindu University, Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, and Lovely Professional University accept CUET PG scores for MBA admissions.

Students no longer need to take a plethora of entrance exams to increase their chances of being admitted to MBA programs. Instead, taking CUET PG once will allow students to use their score to apply to multiple universities offering MBA.

CUET PG MBA 2026 Cut-offs

CUET PG MBA cut-offs are expected to stay competitive as more universities include CUET PG as one of their criteria for admission. As per experts,

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Cut-offs will likely be around 230-240 marks for General category students.

Cut-offs may range around 220-235 marks for OBC candidates.

CUET PG MBa cut-offs will be comparatively lower for SC/ST students.

Universities like BHU might have a cut-off as high as 240+ for General category candidates.

On average, CUET PG MBA cut-offs are expected to be around 200+ (out of 300) depending on the university and cut-off trends for specific subjects.

MBA Admission Process Through CUET PG

The general process for MBA admissions through CUET PG will be as follows:

Candidates will have to take the CUET PG exam which is conducted by NTA

Once results are out, students can download their CUET PG scorecard

Candidates can now apply to universities that accept CUET PG for MBA admissions. They need to apply to universities separately.

Universities will release their cut-offs and merit lists for MBA courses based on CUET PG scores

Based on CUET PG scores and merit, students can attend counselling for seat allocation

There will not be any centralised counselling like that of some other entrance exams. Universities will be releasing cut-offs and merit lists for MBA programs independently.

Factors that Determine CUET PG MBA Cut-offs

Here are a few factors that determine cut-offs for CUET PG exam every year:

Number of students that appeared for the exam

Difficulty of the paper

Demand (Number of seats) in colleges

Demand for specific MBA specialisations

Cut-offs for CUET PG keep changing every year depending on the above factors. To increase your chances at getting into a good college you will have to score as high as you can.

Top Universities That Accept CUET PG Score

Here’s a look at some universities that offer MBA degrees through CUET PG scores:

Banaras Hindu University (BHU)

Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University

Chandigarh University

Lovely Professional University

UPES School of Business

Candidates can apply to any of these universities for specializations such as Finance, Marketing, HR, and Business Analytics among others.

CUET PG MBA Tips for Students

Here’s what experts have to say:

Aim for a score of 230+ if you want to get into a top university

Apply to multiple universities to give yourself a better chance

Follow up on university counselling dates and keep an eye on the merit lists

Conclusion

CUET PG has now become an integral part of graduate admissions in India. Universities and colleges are becoming more accepting of CUET PG as a means of admission. As MBA aspirants await CUET PG 2026 results and cut-offs, they are also preparing for the next step – grabbing a seat at a coveted B-school through CUET PG!

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