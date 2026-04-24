  • Home
  • Education
  • CUET PG 2026 Result LIVE: NTA CUET PG scorecard download link, Final Answer key today at exams.nta.nic.in; how to check

CUET PG 2026 Result LIVE: NTA CUET PG scorecard download link, Final Answer key today at exams.nta.nic.in; how to check

CUET PG 2026 Result link will be live today. To access the CUET PG scores, a student must enter his/her application number and password.

Published date india.com Published: April 24, 2026 9:59 AM IST
email india.com By Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com
CUET PG 2026 Result LIVE: NTA CUET PG scorecard download link, Final Answer key today at exams.nta.nic.in; how to check
CUET PG 2026 Result LIVE: NTA CUET PG scorecard download link, Final Answer key today at exams.nta.nic.in; how to check (Photo Credit: Freepik)

CUET PG 2026 Result LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency(NTA) will announce the CUET PG Result today, April 24, 2026. This year, NTA conducted the Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate Programmes CUET(PG) 2026 examination for 157 subjects in Computer-Based Test(CBT) mode. The CUET PG Result download link can be accessed at https://exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg/. To access the CUET PG scores, a student must enter his/her application number and password.

About the Author

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman is a Senior Sub Editor at India.com, where she covers key developments and trending events across education, world affairs, business, and current news. At India.com, she specializes in b ... Read More

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.