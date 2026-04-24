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CUET PG 2026 Result LIVE: NTA CUET PG scorecard download link, Final Answer key today at exams.nta.nic.in; how to check

CUET PG 2026 Result LIVE: NTA CUET PG scorecard download link, Final Answer key today at exams.nta.nic.in; how to check

CUET PG 2026 Result link will be live today. To access the CUET PG scores, a student must enter his/her application number and password.

CUET PG 2026 Result LIVE: NTA CUET PG scorecard download link, Final Answer key today at exams.nta.nic.in; how to check (Photo Credit: Freepik)

CUET PG 2026 Result LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency(NTA) will announce the CUET PG Result today, April 24, 2026. This year, NTA conducted the Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate Programmes CUET(PG) 2026 examination for 157 subjects in Computer-Based Test(CBT) mode. The CUET PG Result download link can be accessed at https://exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg/. To access the CUET PG scores, a student must enter his/her application number and password.

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