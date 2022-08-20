CUET PG 2022 Exam Update: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the Common University Entrance Test — Postgraduate, CUET PG 2022 from September 01, 2022. The Agency will release the CUET PG Admit Card 2022 soon. Candidates planning to appear for the exams can download the admit card (once issued) by visiting the official website cuet.nta.nic.in. The examination will be held in nearly 500 Cities and 13 Cities outside India.Also Read - EPFO Recruitment 2022: Register For 19 Posts at labour.gov.in| Details Inside

It is to be noted that in order to download the hall ticket, a candidate needs to enter his/ her application number, date of birth, and security pin. As per media reports, NTA is likely to release the exam city intimation slip by tomorrow or latest by August 22, 2022. The Agency is likely to release the CUET PG Admit Card by August 26 – 4 to 5 days before the commencement of the entrance examination.

NTA has been entrusted with the responsibility of conducting the Postgraduate Entrance Test for 66 Central and participating Universities for the academic session 2022-2023.

CUET PG 2022: Check Tentative Dates Here

Advance City Intimation Slip: August 20(tentative)

August 20(tentative) Downloading of Admit Card from NTA Website: August 26(tentative)

August 26(tentative) CUET PG 2022 Exam Dates: The examination will be held on September 01, 02, 03, 04, 05, 06, 07, 09, 10, 11, 2022.