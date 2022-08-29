CUET PG Admit Card 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET-PG 2022) examination. Candidates planning to appear for the CUET PG 2022 examination can download the admit card by visiting the official website cuet.nta.nic.in. According to the official notification, the CUET PG Admit Card has been released for the examination to be held on September 1, 2, and September 03, 2022.Also Read - AAI Recruitment 2022: Apply For 156 Posts at aai.aero From Sept 01|Check Salary, Notification Here

The CUET PG 2022 examination will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift is scheduled to be held between 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. The second shift will be held from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM. The examination will be conducted through Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. Also Read - NEET UG 2022: When, Where to Check NEET Answer Key? Read Details Here

Direct Link: Download CUET PG Admit Card 2022

How to Download CUET PG Admit Card 2022?

Visit the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Admit Card for Phase – 1 of CUET (PG) – 2022.”

Enter the login credentials such as the application number, date of birth, and security pin.

Now click on the submit option.

Your CUET PG Admit Card 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download the CUET PG Hall ticket and take a printout of it for future reference.

CUET PG 2022: Key Points to Remember

The Admit Card is issued provisionally to the candidates, subject to the fulfilment of the eligibility conditions.

Admit Card will not be sent by post.

Candidate must not mutilate the Admit Card or change any entry made thereon.

Issue of Admit Card, however, will not necessarily mean acceptance of eligibility which shall be further scrutinized at subsequent stages of the admission process.

Candidates are advised to preserve a copy of their Admit Card and keep it in good condition for future reference.

NTA has been entrusted with the responsibility of conducting the Postgraduate Entrance Test for 66 Central and participating Universities for the academic session 2022-2023. Also Read - Punjab National Bank Recruitment 2022: Hurry Up! Apply For 103 Posts Till Aug 30 at pnbindia.in

Facing difficulty in downloading the Admit Card? Read Here

In case any candidate faced difficulty in downloading the Admit Card for CUET (PG)-2022, he/she can contact on NTA Help Desk at 011 40759000/ 011 69227700 or email at cuet-pg@nta.ac.in.

CUET PG 2022– Highlights

Advance City Intimation Slip: Released

Released Downloading of Admit Card from NTA Website: Released

Released CUET PG 2022 Exam Dates: The examination will be held on September 01, 02, 03, 04, 05, 06, 07, 09, 10, 11, 2022.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit NTA website(s) www.nta.ac.in, cuet.nta.nic.in for the latest updates regarding the examination.