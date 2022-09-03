CUET PG Admit Card 2022 Latest Update: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the Common University Entrance Test-Postgraduate (CUET-PG 2022) examination scheduled to be held on September 5 and September 6, 2022. Candidates planning to appear for the CUET PG 2022 examination can download the admit card by visiting the official website cuet.nta.nic.in. The examination will be held in two shifts — the first shift will be conducted between 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. The second shift is scheduled to begin from 3:00 PM and continue till 5:00 PM.Also Read - FCI Recruitment 2022: Food Corporation of India to Recruit 113 Posts at fci.gov.in, Read Here

The examination will be conducted through Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. "The Admit Cards for the dates 01, 02, 03 & 04 September 2022 have been issued. The Admit Cards for 05 & 06 September 2022 are being released today," NTA in an official notification said.

Direct Link: Download CUET PG Admit Card 2022

How to Download CUET PG Admit Card 2022?

Visit the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Download CUET (PG) – 2022 Admit Card.”

Enter the login credentials such as the application number, date of birth, and security pin.

Now click on the submit option.

Your CUET PG Admit Card 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download the CUET PG Hall ticket and take a printout of it for future reference.

The Admit Card is issued provisionally to the candidates, subject to the fulfilment of the eligibility conditions. Admit Card will not be sent by post. Candidate must not mutilate the Admit Card or change any entry made thereon.

Credentials Required to Download CUET PG Admit Card 2022?

Application Number Date of Birth Security Pin

CUET PG 2022 Examination Dates

CUET PG 2022 Examination: 01, 02, 03, 04, 05, 06, 07, 09, 10, 11 and 12 September 2022.

Candidates are advised to preserve a copy of their Admit Card and keep it in good condition for future reference. They are also advised to be in touch with the NTA website(s) www.nta.ac.in, https://cuet.nta.nic.in/ for the latest updates on the exam.