CUET PG Admit Card 2023 Released at cuet.nta.nic.in; Check Important Instructions, Download Link Here

CUET PG Admit Card 2023 Release Date And Time: Candidates can check and download the NTA CUET PG 2023 Admit Card by visiting the official website - cuet.nta.nic.in.

CUET PG Admit Card 2023 Direct Link: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the Common University Entrance Test-Postgraduate (CUET PG) examination today, June 3, 2023. All those students who have filled up the CUET application form can check and download the NTA CUET PG 2023 Admit Card by visiting the official website – cuet.nta.nic.in. This year, NTA will conduct the CUET- PG examination between June 5 to June 17, 2023, through the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

The examination will be held in three shifts. To access your NTA CUET PG 2023 Admit Card, a student needs to enter his/her application number and date of birth. No candidate will be allowed to appear at the examination Centre, on the date and shift/time other than that allotted to him/her in his/her Admit Card.

CUET PG Admit Card 2023: Check Important Instructions Here

The candidates are advised to read the instructions on the Admit Card carefully and strictly follow them during the

examination. They are advised to note the following:

The Admit Card is issued provisionally to the candidates, subject to the fulfilment of the eligibility conditions Admit cards will not be sent by post. Candidate must not mutilate the Admit Card or change any entry made thereon. Issue of Admit Card, however, will not necessarily mean acceptance of eligibility which shall be further scrutinized at subsequent stages of the admission process. Candidates are advised to preserve a copy of their Admit Card and keep it in good condition for future reference.

How to Download NTA CUET PG Admit Card 2023?

In this article, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link to check and download the NTA CUET PG Admit card. Follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of NTA CUET PG at cuet.nta.nic.in. On the homepage, look for the link that reads, “CUET (PG) 2023 Admit Card.” Enter the login details such as application number, security pin, and date of birth. Now, click on the submit option. Your NTA CUET PG 2023 Admit Card will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

Candidates are also advised to be in touch with the NTA website(s) www.nta.ac.in, https://cuet.nta.nic.in/ for the latest updates on the exam. They are advised to report at the Examination Center well in time i.e. 2 hours before commencement of the examination.

The candidate must show, on-demand, the Admit Card downloaded/printed from the NTA website for admission in the examination room/hall. The Test Centre Staff on duty is authorized to verify the identity of candidates and may take steps to verify and confirm the identity credentials. In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the Admit Card for CUET (PG)-2023, he/she can contact on NTA Help Desk at 011 40759000/ 011 69227700 or email at cuet-pg@nta.ac.in.

