CUET PG Admit Card 2023 Out For June 17 Exam; Download Link at cuet.nta.nic.in

CUET PG Admit Card 2023: Candidates can download the NTA CUET PG 2023 Admit Card by visiting the official website – cuet.nta.nic.in.

CUET PG Admit Card 2023 Download Link: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the Common University Entrance Test-Postgraduate (CUET PG) examination. The admit card has been released for June 17 examination. All those students who have filled up the CUET application form can check and download the NTA CUET PG 2023 Admit Card by visiting the official website – .

This year, NTA will conduct the CUET- PG examination between June 5 to June 17, 2023, through the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. “Admit Cards for the examination scheduled on 17 June 2023 have been hosted on the website https://cuet.nta.nic .in/ today for about 65929 candidates. The candidates are advised to download their Examination Admit Card for CUET (PG) – 2023 (using their Application No. and Date of Birth) and go through the instructions contained therein as well as in the Information Bulletin,” NTA in an official notification said.

To access your NTA CUET PG 2023 Admit Card, a student needs to enter his/her application number and date of birth. The candidates are advised to carefully read the Subject-Specific Instructions and other instructions mentioned in the Question paper and abide by the same. A total of 65,929 candidates will appear for the competitive examination.

There are some candidates who have not received their Admit Card for the above date will get the same in subsequent days. Those candidates who could not be accommodated yet, their Test paper(s) would be scheduled in due course. For the schedule / Date-sheet of Test papers, candidates may refer to the Public Notice dated: 31 May 2023 available on the website https://cuet.nta.nic.in.

How to Download NTA CUET PG Admit Card 2023?

In this article, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link to check and download the NTA CUET PG Admit card. Follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of NTA CUET PG at . On the homepage, look for the link that reads, “CUET (PG) 2023 Admit Card.” Enter the login details such as application number, security pin, and date of birth. Now, click on the submit option. Your NTA CUET PG 2023 Admit Card will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

It is again clarified that the candidates who have already received Admit Card for their CUET (PG) – 2023 examination on 15,16 and 17 June 2023 in respective subjects, need to appear in the examination as per the subject(s), date, shift, time, and address of the examination Centre as mentioned in the Admit Card. There might be some candidates who could not be allocated to a Test Centre due to the chosen subject combinations would be accommodated soon. Candidates are advised to regularly visit NTA website(s) www.nta.ac.in, https://cuet.nta.nic.in for the latest updates regarding the examination.

