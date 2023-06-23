Home

CUET PG Admit Card 2023 Out For Unaccommodated Candidates; Direct Link, Exam Schedule PDF Here

CUET PG 2023 Admit Card Download Link: Candidates can download the NTA CUET PG Admit Card 2023 by visiting the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in.

CUET PG 2023 Admit Card Download Link: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday released the admit card for the Common University Entrance Test-Postgraduate (CUET PG 2023). The hall ticket has been issued for the June 24, 25 examinations. Candidates can download the NTA CUET PG Admit Card 2023 by visiting the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in. The exams will be held for candidates who were unable to be accommodated during the first dates. “The examination for the left-out candidates who could not be accommodated during the advertised dates from 5th to 17th June their test would now be scheduled on 22nd, 23rd, 24th, 25th, 26th, 27th & 30th June 2023,” NTA in an official notification said.

To download your NTA CUET PG 2023 Admit Card, a registered student needs to enter his/her application number and date of birth. The candidates are advised to carefully read the Subject-Specific Instructions and other instructions mentioned in the Question paper and abide by the same.

CUET PG Admit Card 2023: Direct Link

CUET PG Exam Schedule 2023 PDF: Direct Link

CUET PG Admit Card 2023: How to Download NTA CUET Hall Ticket?

In this article, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link to check and download the NTA CUET PG Admit card. Follow the steps given below

Visit the official website of NTA CUET PG at . On the homepage, look for the link that reads, “CUET (PG) 2023 Admit Card.” Enter the login details such as application number, security pin, and date of birth. Now, click on the submit option. Your NTA CUET PG 2023 Admit Card will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit NTA website(s) www.nta.ac.in, https://cuet.nta.nic.in for the latest updates regarding the examination.

