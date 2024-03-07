CUET PG Admit Card 2024 LIVE: NTA CUET Hall Tickets at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in Soon; Download Link, Dress Code

Home

The CUET PG Admit Card 2024 will be released today, March 7 at https://pgcuet.samarth.ac.in/. Check CUET PG Admit card download link and dress code.

CUET PG 2024 Admit Card LIVE: The National Testing Agency will release the CUET PG Admit Card 2024 today, March 7 at https://pgcuet.samarth.ac.in/. NTA has been entrusted with the responsibility of conducting the Common University Entrance Test for admission to Post Graduate Courses for the academic session 2024- 25. As soon as the NTA CUET PG admit card is released, candidates can access it by entering their application number and password. NTA will conduct the Common University Entrance Test CUET (PG) – 2024 from 11 March 2024 to 28 March 2024 in CBT (Computer-Based Mode) throughout India and in 24 cities outside India. The CUET (PG) – 2024 examination will be conducted for 157 subjects for 4,62,589 unique registered candidates and they will be administered 7,68,389 tests. Candidates were given an option for choosing a maximum of 4 Test Papers/subjects. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for all the latest updates on the CUET PG Admit card release date and time, download link, exam day guidelines, and others.

