Home

Education

CUET PG Admit Card 2024 Released For March 20, 21 Exams; Download Link Inside

CUET PG Admit Card 2024 Released For March 20, 21 Exams; Download Link Inside

The CUET PG 2024 admit card 2024 has been released for examination scheduled on March 20 and March 21, 2024 The NTA CUET PG 2024 admit card has been hosted at https://pgcuet.samarth.ac.in/.

The CUET PG 2024 admit card 2024 has been released for examination scheduled on March 20 and March 21, 2024 The NTA CUET PG 2024 admit card has been hosted at https://pgcuet.samarth.ac.in/.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.