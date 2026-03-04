Home

CUET PG Admit Card LIVE: NTA CUET PG hall tickets released at exams.nta.nic.in; direct link, exam dates, pattern

The National Testing Agency(NTA) has released the CUET PG admit card.

CUET PG 2026 Admit Card LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency(NTA) has released the CUET PG admit card. Once announced, candidates can access the NTA CUET PG admit card at https://exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg/. It is to be noted that the admit cards have been released for candidates scheduled to appear from March 6 to 10 March 2026. The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to conduct CUET (PG) 2026 Examination for 157 subjects in Computer-Based Test (CBT) on March 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 16, 17, 18, 19, 24, 25, and March 27, 2026. Meanwhile, the hall ticket for the exam scheduled to be held on March 11, 12, 13, 16, 17, 18, 19, 24, 25, and March 27, 2026, will be published later.

The CUET (PG) – 2026 scores will be used for admissions to the PG programmes of participating universities in the next academic session, i.e., 2026-27. Check the step-by-step guide to download the CUET PG 2026 admit card.

CUET PG Admit Card LIVE: How to download NTA CUET PG hall tickets at exams.nta.nic.in

Visit the official website of NTA CUET PG at https://exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg/. Look for the link that reads,” Admit Card of CUET (PG)-2026 examination, to the Applicants scheduled to appear on 06 07, 08, 09, & 10 March 2026.” Enter the login credentials such as application number, password, and security pin. Your CUET PG Admit card will appear on the screen. Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

In case of any difficulty in downloading the admit card or discrepancy in the particulars contained therein, candidates may contact the NTA Helpdesk at 011-40759000 or write to helpdesk-cuetpg@nta.ac.in. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website https://exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg/ for the latest updates.

