CUET PG Answer Key 2023 Challenge Ends Today, FAQs On NTA Scorecard, Final Merit List

CUET PG Answer Key 2023 Expected Soon at cuet.nta.nic.in; Tentative Dates, How to Check

CUET PG Answer Key 2023 Challenge Date: The National Testing Agency will close the answer key objection window for the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2023 today, July 15, 2023. NTA is yet to announce an update on the CUET PG result. The testing agency will likely issue the CUET PG final answer key along with the result. One can download the CUET PG 2023 Result and CUET PG 2023 Final Answer Key at cuet.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in.

CUET PG 2023: Answers To Frequently Asked Questions

What is the validity of CUET PG 2023 score?

The NTA Score of CUET (PG) – 2023 would be valid for admission to the academic year 2023-24 only. Scores and candidate data would be shared with the University where he/she has applied.

How to Download CUET PG Result 2023?

Please go to the website /

Login with your Application Number, Password, or Login with Application Number and Date of Birth and enter the Security Pin as displayed, and click on the Login Button.

You will be directed to a new webpage.

Your CUET PG Scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

What is the Marking Scheme For CUET Answer Key?

Each question carries 04 (four) marks.

For each correct response, candidate will get 04 (four) marks.

For each incorrect response, 01 (one) mark will be deducted from the total score.

Un-answered/un-attempted response will be given no marks.

To answer a question, the candidate needs to choose one option as correct option.

However, after the process of Challenges of the Answer Key, in case there are multiple correct options or

change in key, only those candidates who have attempted it correctly as per the revised Final Answer Key will be awarded marks.

In case a Question is dropped due to some technical error, full marks shall be given to all the candidates irrespective of the fact who have attempted it or not.

What Are the Official Websites to Check Results?

cuet.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in.

Who will determine the merit list for admission to PG programmes?

The Role of NTA is confined to the registration of candidates, the conduct of the test, hosting of answer keys, inviting challenges, finalizing Answer Keys, preparing and declaring results, and hosting Score Card. A merit list will be prepared by participating Universities/ organisations. Universities may conduct their individual counselling on the basis of the score card of CUET (PG)-2023 provided by NTA

Can aspirants apply for rechecking of CUET PG results?

No.

When CUET PG Result will be declared?

The NTA is yet to announce the CUET PG result release date and time.

Answer Key Challenge for CUET PG 2023

What will the CUET PG scorecard contain?

The Score Card will contain separate scores for Part I General papers (25 questions) and Part II DomainKnowledge (75 questions) for each courses wherever applicable). The University can draw the merit list based on total score or only on the score achieved in Part IIthe Domain Knowledge Section. For further clarification related to CUET (PG) – 2023, the candidates can also contact 011- 40759000 or email at cuet-pg@nta.ac.in.

