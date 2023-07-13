Home

Education

CUET PG Answer Key 2023 Date: How to Raise Objections Against CUET Provisional Key at cuet.nta.nic.in

CUET PG Answer Key 2023 Date: How to Raise Objections Against CUET Provisional Key at cuet.nta.nic.in

CUET PG Answer Key 2023 Date: The Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG 2023) provisional answer key will be released soon on its official website — cuet.nta.nic.in. As soon as the C

CUET PG Answer Key 2023 Expected Soon at cuet.nta.nic.in; Tentative Dates, How to Check

CUET PG Answer Key 2023 Date: The Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG 2023) provisional answer key will be released soon on its official website — cuet.nta.nic.in. As soon as the CUET PG Answer Key 2023 is made available, candidates will be allowed to raise objections against it. Neither NTA Officials nor UGC Chairman has announced the CUET PG Answer Key Release Date. However, if going by the media reports, CUET PG Answer Key PDF is expected to be published by this week. Once released, candidates can download the NTA CUET PG Answer Key 2023 by visiting the official website(s) – https:// /, . Students can check the NTA CUET PG Answer Key 2023 by entering their application number and date of birth.

Trending Now

NTA will provide an opportunity to the candidates to challenge the Provisional Answer Keys with a non-refundable online payment of ₹ 200/- per question challenged as processing charges. Only paid challenges made during the stipulated time through the key challenge links will be considered. Challenges without justification/evidence and those filed on any other medium other than the prescribed link will not be considered. The subject experts will examine all the challenges received and then a final answer key will be displayed and declared. The result will be compiled based on the final answer key declared. No grievance with regard to answer key(s) after the declaration of result/NTA Score of CUET (PG) – 2023 will be entertained.

You may like to read

CUET Answer Key 2023 Date: Steps to Download CUET PG 2023 Provisional Answer Key?

Go to the official website – cuet.nta.nic.in. Find the answer key link. The answer key link might be available in the candidate’s activity section. Enter the login details such as the application number and date of birth(D-O-B) Your CUET PG Answer Key 2023 PDF will be displayed on the screen. Download the answer key and take a printout of it for future reference.

CUET Answer Key 2023 Date: How to Raise Objections Against CUET PG 2023 Provisional Answer Key?

The candidates can challenge the CUET PG answer key on the official website- cuet.nta.nic.in within the stipulated time. The NTA Score of CUET (PG) – 2023 would be valid for admission to the academic year 2023-24 only. Scores and candidate data would be shared with the University where he/she has applied. The Score Card will contain separate scores for Part I General papers (25 questions) and Part II Domain Knowledge (75 questions) for each courses wherever applicable). The University can draw the merit list based on the total score or only on the score achieved in Part II the Domain Knowledge Section.

Visit the official website-cuet.nta.nic.in.

Enter the login details such as application number, date of birth, and security pin.

Click on the ‘View/Challenge answer key’ button

Fill objection as instructed. You may also upload supporting documents.

Submit the objections.

Pay the answer key objection fees through online mode.

Download the confirmation slip and save it for future purposes.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES