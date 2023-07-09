Top Recommended Stories

CUET PG Answer Key 2023 Date LIVE: CUET PG Provisional Key, Response Sheet at cuet.nta.nic.in Soon; Date Time, Direct Link

CUET PG 2023 Answer Key Date LIVE Updates: All those students who have appeared for the examination can check and download the NTA CUET PG 2023 Provisional Answer Key at cuet.nta.nic.in. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for the latest updates on CUET UG 2023 result date, time, direct link, cut-off here

Updated: July 9, 2023 8:22 AM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

CUET PG Answer Key 2023 Expected Soon at cuet.nta.nic.in; Tentative Dates, How to Check

CUET PG 2023 Answer Key Date LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to release the provisional answer key for the Common University Entrance Test – Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2023 exam soon. Along with the answer key, NTA will publish the response sheet and question paper for all shifts and phases. Till now, neither UGC Chairman Prof. Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar nor NTA officials have announced the NTA CUET PG 2023 Result Date. All those students who have appeared for the examination can check and download the NTA CUET PG 2023 Provisional Answer Key at cuet.nta.nic.in. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for the latest updates on CUET UG 2023 result date, time, direct link, cut-off here

  • 8:22 AM IST

    CUET PG Answer Key 2023 Date LIVE: Official Website to Check CUET PG Provisional Key

    All those students who have appeared for the examination can check and download the NTA CUET PG 2023 Provisional Answer Key at cuet.nta.nic.in.

  • 8:21 AM IST

    CUET PG Answer Key 2023 Date LIVE: CUET PG Provisional Key Release Date And Time

    As per media reports, CUET PG 2023 Answer Key is expected to be declared in the first week of July 2023. However, no official statement has been released by the board yet. Students have been advised to regularly check the official website of NTA CUET for the latest updates.

  • 8:20 AM IST

    CUET PG Answer Key 2023 Date LIVE: CUET PG Provisional Key Release Date

    The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the provisional answer key for the Common University Entrance Test – Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2023 exam anytime soon.

