CUET PG Answer Key 2023 Release Date And Time: The NTA will display the recorded responses and Question Paper attempted by the candidates on the NTA website cuet.nta.nic.in.

CUET PG 2023 Answer Key Release Date: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the provisional answer key for the Common University Entrance Test – Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2023 exam anytime soon. The testing agency successfully concluded the CUET PG examination on June 30, 2023. Till now, neither UGC Chairman Prof. Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar nor NTA officials have announced the NTA CUET PG 2023 Result Date.

All those students who have appeared for the examination can check and download the NTA CUET PG 2023 Provisional Answer Key at cuet.nta.nic.in. The NTA will display the recorded responses and Question Paper attempted by the candidates on the NTA website https://cuet.nta.nic.in/ prior to the declaration of the result/NTA Score.

CUET PG Answer Key 2023 Release Date And Time

As per media reports, CUET PG 2023 Answer Key is expected to be released in the first week of July 2023. However, no official statement has been released by the board yet. Students have been advised to regularly check the official website of NTA CUET for the latest updates.

CUET PG Answer Key 2023 Objection Window, Fee

The NTA will display the Provisional Answer Key of the questions on the NTA website: https://cuet.nta.nic.in/, with a Public Notice, issued to this effect on the said website, to provide an opportunity to the candidates to challenge the Provisional Answer Keys with a non-refundable-online-payment-of ₹ 200/- per question challenged as processing charges.

without justification/evidence and those filed on any other medium other than the prescribed link will not be considered. The NTA decision on the challenges shall be final and no further communication will be entertained. NTA will not inform the Candidates individually about the outcome of the challenges made. The subject experts will examine all the challenges received and then a final answer key will be displayed and declared.

The result will be compiled based on the final answer key declared. No grievance with regard to answer key(s) after the declaration of result/NTA Score of CUET (PG) – 2023 will be entertained.

CUET PG Answer Key 2023: How to Check Online?

Visit the official website at https://cuet.nta.nic.in/. On the homepage, click on the link that reads,” CUET PG 2023 Answer Key.” Enter the login details such as application number and date of birth. Your CUET PG Answer Key 2023 will be displayed on the screen. Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

CUET PG Exam 2023: Admission Process

Merely appearing in CUET (PG) – 2023 does not confer any right to the candidate for admission to the desirous University. The selection and admission is subject to fulfilling the admission criteria, eligibility, rank in merit list,

medical fitness, verification of original documents and such other criteria as may be prescribed by the University, the candidate is applying for. Candidates are advised to regularly visit NTA website(s) www.nta.ac.in, https://cuet.nta.nic.in for the latest updates regarding the examination.

