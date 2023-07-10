Home

CUET PG Answer Key 2023 Date: CUET Provisional Key, Response Sheet Soon at cuet.nta.nic.in. How to Check

CUET PG Result 2023 Date And Time: The candidates can check the NTA CUET PG Answer Key 2023 by entering their application number and date of birth. Check the step-by-step guide to download the answer key.

CUET PG Result 2023 Date And Time: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the provisional answer key for the Common University Entrance Test – Postgraduate (PG) – 2023 soon. Once released, candidates can download the NTA CUET PG Answer Key 2023 by visiting the official website(s) – https://cuet.nta.nic.in/, www.nta.ac.in. This year, the competitive examination was conducted between June 22 to June 30, 2023. The candidates can check the NTA CUET PG Answer Key 2023 by entering their application number and date of birth. Check the step-by-step guide to download the answer key.

CUET PG 2023 Answer Key: How to Check Provisional Answer Key at cuet.nta.nic.in?

Visit the official website – cuet.nta.nic.in. Look for the answer key link. Usually, the answer key link is available in the candidate’s activity section. Enter the login details such as the application number and date of birth(D-O-B) Your CUET PG Answer Key 2023 PDF will be displayed on the screen. Download the answer key and take a printout of it for future reference.

CUET PG Answer Key 2023 Download Link: Direct Link

CUET PG 2023 Answer Key: Check the Marking Scheme Below

Once the answer key is released, candidates can calculate their scores using the marking scheme.

Each question carries 04 (four) marks.

For each correct response, the candidate will get 04 (four) marks.

For each incorrect response, 01 (one) mark will be deducted from the total score.

Unanswered/un-attempted response will be given no marks.

To answer a question, the candidate needs to choose one option as the correct option.

change in the key, only those candidates who have attempted it correctly as per the revised Final Answer Key will be awarded marks. In case a Question is dropped due to some technical error, full marks shall be given to all the candidates irrespective of the fact who have attempted it or not.

CUET PG 2023 Answer Key Release Date And Time

Neither NTA Officials nor UGC Chairman has released any exact date or time for the declaration of the result.

Display of Recorded Responses and Provisional Answer Keys on the Website: Will be announced later on website

Declaration of Result on NTA Website: Will be announced later on website

Website(s): https://cuet.nta.nic.in/, www.nta.ac.in

CUET PG 2023 Provisional Answer Key Objection Fee

The NTA will display the Provisional Answer Key of the questions on the NTA website: https://cuet.nta.nic.in/,with a Public Notice, issued to this effect on the said website, to provide an opportunity to the candidates to challenge the Provisional Answer Keys with a non-refundable-online payment of ₹ 200/- per question challenged as processing charges.

The provisional Answer Keys are likely to be displayed for two to three days.

Only paid challenges made during the stipulated time through key challenge link will be considered. Challenges without justification/evidence and those filed on any other medium other than the prescribed link will not be considered.

The NTA decision on the challenges shall be final and no further communication will be entertained. NTA

declared. The result will be compiled based on the final answer key declared. No grievance with regard to answer key(s) after the declaration of result/NTA Score of CUET (PG) – 2023 will be entertained.

In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading/checking the Examination City Intimation Slip or Admit Card for CUET (PG) –2023, he/she can write an e-mail at cuet-pg@nta.ac.in or may contact 011- 40759000 / 011-69227700. Candidates are advised to regularly visit NTA website(s) www.nta.ac.in, https://cuet.nta.nic.in for the

latest updates regarding the examination.

