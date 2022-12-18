CUET PG Exam 2023: From Registration to Exam Date; All You Need to Know

CUET PG Exam 2023: NTA is expected to conduct the CUET PG 2023 exam in the first-second week of June 2023. Meanwhile, the CUET PG result will be declared in the first week of July 2023.

CUET PG 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the Central University Entrance Test- Postgraduate or CUET PG for admission to over 40 Central and other participating universities. CUET is an all-India level entrance exam. CUET will provide a common platform and equal opportunities to candidates across the country, especially those from North-East and from rural and other remote areas, and help to establish better connections with the Universities.

NTA is expected to conduct CUET PG 2023 exam in the first-second week of June 2023. Meanwhile, the CUET PG result will be declared in the first week of July 2023. NTA Chairman, Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar took to Twitter to announce the tentative schedule for CUET PG 2023 examination.

Next week, NTA will announce CUET-PG test dates and application dates. CUET-PG is expected to be held in the first/second week of June 2023. — Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) December 16, 2022

The Testing Agency will release the CUET PG 2023 exam dates along with the application dates next week. Once the registration portal is open, candidates can fill up the application form. “Next week, NTA will announce CUET-PG test dates and application dates. CUET-PG is expected to be held in the first/second week of June 2023,” reads NTA Chairman’s tweet.

CUET PG 2023: Check Important Dates

CUET PG 2023 Dates: to be announced next week

to be announced next week CUET PG 2023 Result: First week of July 2023.

Age Limit And Eligibility Criteria

For appearing in the CUET (PG) 2022, there is no age limit for the candidates. The candidates who have passed the bachelor degree/equivalent examination or appearing in 2022 irrespective of their age can appear in CUET (PG) 2022 examination. However, the candidates will be required to fulfill the age criteria of the University in which they are desirous of taking admission.

“As the eligibility criteria for admission may be unique for every University, the candidates are advised to visit the University website to which they are applying for their respective programs,” reads the CUET PG Information Bulletin 2022.

The CUET 2023 examination will be held in 13 languages including- Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

How to Fill CUET PG 2023 Application Form Online?

Visit the official website.

On the homepage, click on the ‘Registration for CUET(PG)-2023’ link.

Enter the required credentials to register on the portal.

Once registered, log in again using the system-generated ID and password.

Fill out the application form. Upload the documents if required.

Submit the CUET PG 2023 application form.

Pay the registration fee(if any). Download the CUET 2023 Application Form.

Take a printout of the application form(submitted) for future reference.

For further clarification related to the examination dates and other instructions, the Candidates are advised to visit the official website of NTA www.nta.ac.in for the latest updates.