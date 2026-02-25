Home

CUET PG exam city slip 2026: NTA CUET PG intimation city slip at exams.nta.nic.in(soon); exams from March 6

CUET PG admit card and CUET PG exam city slip are two different documents.

CUET PG 2026 Exam City Slip Update: The National Testing Agency(NTA) is all set to release the CUET PG exam city slip anytime soon on its official website. This year, NTA will hold the CUET PG exam in computer based test(CBT) mode in two-three shifts per day. The examination will be held on March 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 16, 17, 18, 19, 24, 25, and March 27, 2026. The NTA CUET PG exam will be held across 44 shifts of 90 minutes each. Candidates can access the NTA CUET PG Exam City Slip 2026 at https://exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg/.

CUET PG 2026 Exam City Slip: What login details are required to download NTA CUET PG exam city slip?

To access the NTA CUET PG exam city slip, a registered candidate must enter his/her application number, date of birth, password, and captcha code. The CUET (PG) – 2026 scores will be used for admissions to the PG programmes of participating universities in the next academic session, i.e., 2026-27.

It is to be noted that CUET PG admit card and CUET PG exam city slip are two different documents. The medium of the Question Paper for CUET (PG)-2026 will be in English and Hindi (Bilingual) except for languages, M. Tech/Higher Sciences, and Acharya papers (excluding Hindu Studies, Buddhist Studies, and Indian Knowledge System).

Who can appear for CUET PG exam?

Candidates who have passed a Bachelor’s degree or equivalent examination or Candidates who are pursuing their Bachelor’s degree or equivalent Examination and appearing in the Final Year of their Bachelor’s degree/equivalent examination in 2026, are eligible to appear in CUET (PG)- 2026.

Step-by-Step guide to access NTA CUET PG exam city slip?

Visit the official website of NTA CUET PG at https://exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg/. Look for the link that reads, “Download NTA CUET PG exam city slip.” Enter the login details such as application number, date of birth, password, security key and captcha code. Your NTA CUET PG exam city slip will appear on the screen. Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

In case of foreign candidates as well, the Choice of Cities will be based on their Present and Permanent address from Appendix -III for the exam Centre in order of their priority. According to the press release by NTA, the CUET PG Intimation Slip will be available on the NTA website approximately ten days prior to the examination date.

Following the publication of the CUET PG exam city slip, NTA will release the admit card. Candidates are advised to report at the Examination Center well in time i.e., about 90 Minutes before the commencement of the examination. Candidates should take their seats immediately after the opening of the Examination Hall. If candidates do not report in time due to any reason, they are likely to miss some of the important instructions that will be announced in the Examination Rooms/Halls. NTA shall not be responsible for any delay.

