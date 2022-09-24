CUET PG Result 2022 Date Time Update: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer key for the Common University Entrance Test-Postgraduate (CUET PG).Candidates who have appeared for the entrance examination can check CUET PG Final Answer Key 2022 by visiting the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in. NTA will declare the CUET PG Result 2022 anytime soon. However, the officials have not released any date or time for the declaration of the result. The CUET PG examination was conducted on September 01, 02, 03, 04, 05, 06, 07, 09, 10, and 11, 2022.Also Read - India Post Recruitment 2022: Apply For 7 Skilled Artisans Posts. Check Salary, Notification Here

The CUET PG provisional answer key was released on September 16. Candidates were allowed to raise objections, if any, against the CUET PG answer key till September 18. Also Read - Coal India Recruitment 2022: Apply For 108 Posts at coalindia.in From Sept 29. Check Salary Here

How to Download CUET PG Final Answer Key 2022?

For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps to download CUET Final Answer Key 2022.

Visit the official website cuet.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “CUET PG – 2022: Final Answer Key.”

A new PDF will appear on the screen.

Your CUET Final Answer Key 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

CUET PG Result 2022

The result will be compiled based on the final answer key declared. No grievance with regard to answer key(s) after the declaration of result/NTA Score of CUET (PG) -2022 will be entertained.

No Score Card will be dispatched to the candidates and the candidates are advised to download their Score Cards for CUET (PG) – 2022 from the website: https://cuet.nta.nic.in.

The NTA Score of CUET (PG) – 2022 would be valid for admission to the academic year 2022-23 only.

CUET PG Result 2022: Check Admission Procedure

As per CUET PG Information Bulletin, admissions are handled at the level of the Central and Participating Universities for their respective programs. After the declaration of the CUET (PG) – 2022 result by NTA, the respective Universities will declare the counselling/ admission schedule and merit list based on the CUET (PG) – 2022 score and the other criteria of the respective University. For more details, check the CUET PG Information Bulletin HERE.

CUET PG 2022: Check Important Dates Here

CUET PG Exam: September 01, 02, 03, 04, 05, 06, 07, 09, 10, and 11, 2022.

September 01, 02, 03, 04, 05, 06, 07, 09, 10, and 11, 2022. CUET Provisional Answer Key: September 16, 2022

September 16, 2022 Duration for CUET PG Answer Key Challenge: September 16 to September 18, 2022

September 16 to September 18, 2022 Last date for Payment : September 18, 2022

: September 18, 2022 CUET PG Final Answer Key: Released

Released CUET PG Result 2022: to be announced soon

The candidates are also advised to be in touch with the NTA website(s) www.nta.ac.in and https://cuet.nta.nic.in/ for the latest updates regarding the exam.