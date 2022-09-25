CUET PG Admission 2022 Latest News: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has directed the Universities to make the necessary preparations for the admission process following the release of the Common University Entrance Test-Postgraduate (CUET PG 2022) result on September 26, 2022. In its letter, the UGC requested the Universities to create websites and web portals so that the PG admission process could begin on time based on CUET scores. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the CUET PG 2022 result tomorrow, September 26 by 4:00 PM. Candidates can download the CUET PG 2022 result and CUET PG Scorecard from the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in.Also Read - UPSSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2022: Apply For 701 Posts at upsssc.gov.in From Oct 17. Details Inside

"The results of the CUET PG 2022 are expected to be declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) tomorrow, September 26 by 4pm. You are therefore requested to make necessary preparations for admissions, including website and web portals, so that the PG admission process may be timely started, based on the CUET score," UGC in its official notification said.

UGC Letter regarding: Admission to PG Programmes on the basis of Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-2022. pic.twitter.com/fmHTUYDMDy — UGC INDIA (@ugc_india) September 25, 2022

How to Download CUET PG Result 2022?

Visit the official website cuet.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Download CUET PG Result 2022.”

Enter the login credentials and click on the submit option.

Your CUET Result will be displayed on the screen.

Check your CUET Scores and take a printout of it for future reference.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit NTA website www.nta.ac.in and https://cuet.nta.nic.in/ in for the latestupdates regarding the examination.