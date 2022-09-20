CUET PG Result 2022 Date Time Update: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the result for the Common University Entrance Test-Postgraduate (CUET PG) anytime soon. Candidates who have appeared for the entrance examination can check CUET PG Result 2022 by visiting the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in. Along with the CUET PG Result, NTA will also publish the CUET PG Final Answer Key. The provisional answer key was released on September 16.Also Read - DU Recruitment 2022: Ram Lal Anand College to Recruit Assistant Professors. Details Inside

Candidates were allowed to raise objections, if any, against the CUET PG answer key till September 18. This year, the CUET PG exam was held on September 01, 02, 03, 04, 05, 06, 07, 09, 10, and 11, 2022. Candidates can check the important dates and other details here.

CUET PG 2022: Check Important Dates Here

CUET PG Exam: September 01, 02, 03, 04, 05, 06, 07, 09, 10, and 11, 2022.

September 01, 02, 03, 04, 05, 06, 07, 09, 10, and 11, 2022. CUET Provisional Answer Key: September 16, 2022

September 16, 2022 Duration for CUET PG Answer Key Challenge: September 16 to September 18, 2022

September 16 to September 18, 2022 Last date for Payment : September 18, 2022

: September 18, 2022 CUET PG Result 2022: to be announced soon

How to Download CUET PG Result 2022?

For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps to download CUET PG Scores.

Visit the official website cuet.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Download CUET PG Result 2022.”

Enter the login credentials and click on the submit option.

Your CUET Result will be displayed on the screen.

Check your CUET Scores and take a printout of it for future reference.

After the declaration of the CUET (PG) – 2022 result by NTA, the respective Universities will declare the counselling/ admission schedule and merit list based on the CUET (PG) – 2022 score and the other criteria of the respective universities. Till Now, Officials have not released any date/time for the declaration of the CUET PG Result.

CUET PG 2022: Check the Name of the University Accepting CUET PG Scores

For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with a list of top colleges accepting the CUET (PG)-2022 Scores.

Mahatma Gandhi Central University

University of Hyderabad

Jawaharlal Nehru University

Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University

University of Allahabad

Rajiv Gandhi University

Nalanda University

Dr Rajendra Prasad Central Agricultural University

Tezpur University

Nagaland University

Central University of Odisha

Pondicherry University

Indian Maritime University

English and Foreign Languages University

Maulana Azad National Urdu University

Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University

Tripura University

Rani Lakshmi Bai Central Agricultural University

Rajiv Gandhi National Aviation University

Banaras Hindu University

Common University Entrance Test (CUET) is being introduced for admission into UG/ PG programmes in Central and participating Universities for academic session 2022-23. The candidates are also advised to be in touch with the NTA website(s) www.nta.ac.in and https://cuet.nta.nic.in/ for the latest updates regarding the exam.