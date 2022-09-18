CUET PG Result 2022 Latest News: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the result for the Common University Entrance Test — Postgraduate (CUET PG 2022) anytime soon. Students who have appeared for the entrance examination can check and download the CUET PG Result 2022 and CUET PG Scorecard by visiting the official website — cuet.nta.nic.in. NTA released the CUET PG Answer Key on September 16. Candidates were given an opportunity to raise objections, if any, against the provisional answer key till September 18 (today).Also Read - NEET UG Counselling 2022: Check Top Medical Colleges As Per NIRF Ranking

“The candidates, who are not satisfied with the Answer Key, may challenge the same by paying a fee of ₹ 200/- (Rupees Two Hundred only) per question challenged as a non-refundable processing fee,” NTA in an official notification said. The examination was held on September 01, 02, 03, 04, 05, 06, 07, 09, 10, 11, 2022. Also Read - CBSE Board Exam 2023: Check Subject-Wise CBSE 10th 12th Sample Papers, Marking Scheme Here

CUET PG 2022: Official website to check result, scorecard

CUET PG 2022 Result: Check Steps To Download Scorecard

Visit the official website of CUET at cuet.nta.nic.in. Click on the CUET PG result 2022 link on the homepage. The link will be available in the Candidate activity. Enter the login credentials such as application number and date of birth and click on submit option. The CUET PG 2022 result and CUET PG scorecard will get displayed on the screen. Download and take the printout of the CUET PG 2022 result for further reference.

CUET PG 2022: Check Details Here

The result of CUET (PG) 2022 of the candidate(s) who indulge in Unfair means Practices will be cancelled and will not be declared. The result will be compiled based on the final answer key declared. No grievance with regard to answer key(s) after the declaration of result/NTA Score of CUET (PG) – 2022 will be entertained. Also Read - CBSE 10th 12th Board Exam 2023 Registration For Private Student Begins Today at cbse.gov.in

NOTE: Till Now, Officials have not released any date/time for the declaration of the CUET PG Result.