CUET PG Result 2022 Download Link: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the result for the Common University Entrance Test – Postgraduate (CUET PG 2022) today, September 26, 2022, at 4:00 PM. Interested candidates can check their CUET PG Scorecard by visiting the official website — cuet.nta.nic.in. To access the CUET PG Scorecard, a registered candidate needs to enter his/ her application number, date of birth, and security pin. In this article, we have provided you with the steps and the direct link to check the CUET PG result.
CUET PG RESULT 2022: CHECK THE OFFICIAL WEBSITE
CREDENTIALS REQUIRED TO CHECK CUET PG RESULT
- Application number
- Date of birth
- Security pin.
HOW TO DOWNLOAD CUET PG RESULT 2022?
- Visit the official website of NTA CUET at cuet.nta.nic.in.
- On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Download CUET PG Result 2022.”
- Enter the required login credentials such as application number, date of birth, and security pin.
- Now click on Submit option.
- Your CUET PG Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.
- Check your CUET PG Score and take a printout of it for future reference.
It is to be noted that apart from the CUET PG Result, the merit list and cut-off list will also be published on the website. For more details, candidates are advised to go through the official website of CUET PG.