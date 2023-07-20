Home

CUET PG Result 2023 Soon at cuet.nta.nic.in; Check Final Answer Key PDF, Admission Process

CUET PG Result 2023 Date And Time: Once declared, candidates can download the CUET PG Result 2023 by visiting the official website - https://cuet.nta.nic.in/.

CUET PG 2023 Final Answer Key Out At cuet.nta.nic.in; Get Direct Link To Download Pdf Here

CUET PG Result 2023 Date And Time: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the result of the Common University Entrance Test -Postgraduate(CUET PG) anytime soon. Once declared, candidates can download the CUET PG Result 2023 by visiting the official website – https://cuet.nta.nic.in/. The Testing Agency published the CUET PG Final Answer Key 2023 on Thursday, July 19, 2023. Students can use this CUET PG Final Answer Key pdf to calculate their probable scores. One can check the result date, official website, admission process and other details below.

CUET PG Provisional Answer Key – Objection Dates

The National Testing Agency conducted Common University Entrance Test from June 5 to June 30, 2023, in 295 cities across India and 24 cities outside India for about 876908 candidates. The Provisional Answer Keys along with the Question Papers and Recorded Responses have already been uploaded on the websites – www.nta.ac.in and https://cuet.nta.nic.in/. Candidates were allowed to raise objections, if any, against the CUET PG Provisional Answer Key till July 16(11:00 PM). The subject experts will verify the challenges made by the candidates. If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the

candidates accordingly.

CUET PG Result to be declared by mid-July 2023

Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared by mid-July 2023. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. At present, neither UGC Chairman nor NTA Officials have released the exact date and time for the declaration of the scorecard.

Provisional Answer Key for CUET (PG) 2023 – PDF

How to Check CUET PG Result? Step-by-Step Guide

Visit the official websites – www.nta.ac.in and https://cuet.nta.nic.in/. On the homepage, look for the link that reads, “Download CUET PG Result 2023.” Enter your login details such as application number, and date of birth. Your CUET PG Result 2023 pdf will be displayed on the screen. Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

The Score Card will contain separate scores for Part I General papers (25 questions) and Part II Domain Knowledge (75 questions) for each courses wherever applicable). The University can draw the merit list based on total score or only on the score achieved in Part II the Domain Knowledge Section.

Admission Process

Merely appearing in CUET (PG) – 2023 does not confer any right to the candidate for admission to the desirous University. The selection and admission is subject to fulfilling the admission criteria, eligibility, rank in merit list, medical fitness, verification of original documents and such other criteria as may be prescribed by the University, the candidate is applying for. Admissions are handled at the level of the Central and Participating Universities for their respective programs. After the declaration of the CUET (PG) – 2023 result by NTA, the respective Universities will declare the counselling/ admission schedule and merit list based on the CUET (PG) – 2023 score and the other criteria of the respective University. For all admission-related procedures/queries, the candidates are advised to refer to the website of applied University. NTA has no role in the selection process – transfer / cancellation/ conversion of seats and admission of CUET (PG) 2023 appeared candidates in the CUET – (PG) courses and refund of fees paid by them to Counseling Authorities/ Admission, etc.

For further clarification related to CUET (PG) – 2023, the candidates can also contact 011- 40759000 or email at cuet-pg@nta.ac.in.

