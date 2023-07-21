Home

Education

CUET PG Result 2023: How Will Participating Universities Decide Minimum Qualifying Marks For Admission

CUET PG Result 2023: How Will Participating Universities Decide Minimum Qualifying Marks For Admission

CUET PG Result 2023: Eligible candidates can download the NTA CUET PG Scorecard and CUET PG Result at cuet.nta.nic.in.

ABVP sets up helplines for students taking admission through CUET in central univs of Delhi

CUET PG Result 2023: The National Testing Agency(NTA) has already declared the result and the scorecard for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) Postgraduate. CUET (PG) provides a single window opportunity to students seeking admission in any of the Central Universities (CUs) or other participating organizations (including State Universities, Deemed and Private Universities) across the Country especially those from rural and other remote areas and help establish better connections with the Universities. Eligible candidates can download the NTA CUET PG Scorecard and CUET PG Result at cuet.nta.nic.in.

Trending Now

Admission Through CUET PG 2023 Scores

Now that the results have been announced, the CUET PG participating colleges including Jamia Millia Islamia, Calicut University, Sikkim University, Central University of Tamil Nadu, and others will start accepting postgraduate applications for admission for the 2023-24 academic session. The Role of NTA is confined to the registration of candidates, the conduct of the test, hosting answer keys, invitingchallenges, finalising Answer Keys, preparing and declaring results, and hosting Score Card. A merit list will be prepared by participating Universities/ organisations. Universities may conduct their individual counselling on the basis of the scorecard of CUET (PG)-2023 provided by NTA. Admissions are handled at the level of the Central and Participating Universities for their respective programs. After the declaration of the CUET (PG) – 2023 result by NTA, the respective Universities will declare the counselling/ admission schedule and merit list based on the CUET (PG) – 2023 score and the other criteria of the respective University. For all admission-related procedures/queries, the candidates are advised to refer to the website of the applied University. NTA has no role in the selection process – transfer/cancellation/ conversion of seats and admission of CUET (PG) 2023 appeared candidates in the CUET – (PG) courses and refund of fees paid by them to Counseling Authorities/ Admission, etc.

CUET PG 2023 Qualifying Marks

Each participating university will decide the minimum qualifying marks for their respective courses and programmes. For deciding the minimum qualifying marks, the participating universities may take into consideration various factors — the difficulty level of the competitive examination, the number of seats available, and the overall performance of the candidates. It is expected that the minimum qualifying marks are likely to vary from one university to another and from one course to another. The minimum cut-off marks set by the University will be used to select and shortlist students for further rounds of the admission process, such as counselling and seat allocation. The respective Universities will declare the counselling/admission schedule and merit list based on the CUET (PG) – 2023 score and the other criteria of the respective University.

CUET PG Result 2023 Download Link: Direct Link

You may like to read

CUET PG: List of Central and Participating Universities

Over 190 universities will accept the CUET PG 2023 scores for admission. Out of the total, 10 are government institutions, 39 are central universities, 45 are state government universities, and 103 are private and deemed Universities. Some of Central and Participating Universities are as follows.

Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University

Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (PG Satellite Centre, Amethi)

Banaras Hindu University

Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh, Vizianagaram

Central University of Andhra Pradesh

Central University of South Bihar

Central University of Gujarat

Central University of Haryana

Central University of Himachal Pradesh

Central University of Jammu

Central University of Jharkhand

Central University of Karnataka

North Eastern Hill University

Pondicherry University

Sikkim University

Harkamya College of Education Affiliated to Sikkim University

Loyola College of Education, Namchi Affiliated to Sikkim University

Government Pharmacy College Sajong (GPCS) Rumtek Affiliated to Sikkim University

Himalayan Pharmacy Institute, Majhitar Affiliated to Sikkim University

Namgyal Institute of Tibetology Affiliated to Sikkim University

Delhi Technological University

Tripura University

Central University of Hyderabad

“The selection and admission is subject to fulfilling the admission criteria, eligibility, rank in merit list, medical fitness, verification of original documents and such other criteria as may be prescribed by the University, the candidate is applying for,” NTA in an official statement said. For further clarification related to CUET (PG) – 2023, the candidates can also contact 011- 40759000 or email at cuet-pg@nta.ac.in.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES