Educational Events: The month of September would be buzzing with a lot of activities related to academics, entrance exams, and results. Right from CUET PG Result to GATE 2022 registration process, it's a full house of sorts. Here is a list of important academic events touted to take place in September 2022.

CUET PG Result 2022

The National Testing Agency will declare the result for the Common University Entrance Test – Postgraduate (CUET PG) today, September 26, 2022. Once released, candidates can download the CUET PG Result by visiting the official website cuet.nta.nic.in.

NEET UG Counselling 2022

NEET UG 2022 Counselling Schedule 2022: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will soon release the Counselling Schedule for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test -Undergraduate (NEET-UG). Once published, eligible candidates can download the NEET UG Counselling Schedule by visiting the official website, mcc.nic.in. Till now, the officials have not released any date/ time in this regard. NEET UG Result 2022 has been declared on September 07, for over 18 lakh candidates on neet.nta.nic.in.

GATE Registration 2023

GATE 2023 Registration: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur will close the registration process for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 on September 30, 2022. Eligible candidates are advised to fill up the GATE Application Form by visiting the official website — gate.iitk.ac.in — till September 30, 2022.

NEET PG Counselling 2022

NEET PG Counselling 2022: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will declare the round 1 seat allotment result of NEET PG counselling on Wednesday, September 28, 2022. Candidates who have participated in the counselling process can check the result by visiting the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in. MCC has closed the round 1 registration process for the NEET PG counselling on Friday (September 23). The seat allotment process will be conducted till September 27.