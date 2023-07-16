Home

Education

CUET Result 2023: How are NTA CUET-UG Scores Normalised? Read Here

CUET Result 2023: How are NTA CUET-UG Scores Normalised? Read Here

CUET UG Result 2023: The NTA CUET Result 2023 has been uploaded on the websites nta.ac.in and cuet.samarth.ac.in.

CUET UG Result Date 2023: How to Check NTA CUET Answer Key at cuet.samarth.ac.in; Direct Link.

CUET UG Result 2023: The National Testing Agency has declared the result for the Common University Entrance Test -Undergraduate (CUET UG 2023) examination. The NTA CUET Result 2023 has been uploaded on the websites and . The examination was held for about 14,90,000 candidates. According to UGC chief M Jagadesh Kumar, the performance of every candidate in the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG is evaluated using equi-percentile method and the marks reflected in the scorecard are normalised scores,

Trending Now

“What is important to note that CUET-UG has been conducted over a period of 6 weeks with tests in a given subject held on different days. So naturally the question that arises is how are we going to compare the performance of different students on a common scale since they have written the test in the same subject but on different days. “We need to ensure that the admissions are made based on a score that accurately compares the performance of the students,” UGC chief M Jagadesh Kumar was quoted as saying to news agency PTI.

You may like to read

CUET UG Result And Normalisation Process

Asked why normalisation is done for CUET-UG and not all entrance exams, he said unlike CUET-UG, other entrance examinations are limited to fewer subjects. “In single session entrance tests, one common statistically established method is to transform the raw marks into a common uniform scale using the percentile method so that the performance of students can be compared to each other. “But in entrance tests such CUET-UG since the test is conducted on different days and in multiple sessions for the same subject, it will give rise to multiple percentiles for each group of students. In addition to the above difficulty another problem with using only percentiles is that in subjects such as Sports or Fine Arts, some weightage is given to the skill component by some universities,” he further added PTII reported.

“But, addition of raw marks in the skill component and the remaining weightage (75 pc) of percentile cannot be done to prepare the rank list because it would be similar to adding oranges to apples,” he added.

Equi-Percentile method

In the equi-percentile method, the percentile for each candidate is calculated using the raw marks of the candidate as compared to the raw marks of others in the same session. This is done for every session across multiple days for the same subject. These percentiles are then equated and converted into normalised marks. For sessions with a smaller number of candidates, these are clubbed with bigger sessions.

“In which session they have appeared in a given subject making their performance comparable across sessions. These normalised marks of the candidates, obtained using equipercentile method, in different sessions in a given subject can be used in the same way we use the raw marks of a conventional single session examination. “Therefore, in a particular university, if the raw marks of the skill component has certain weightage it can be added to the remaining weightage of the normalized marks to prepare the rank list,” UGC chairman said, PTI reported.

CUET UG Exam 2023

The CUET-UG is the second-largest entrance exam in the country in terms of the number of applicants. In its first edition, 12.5 lakh students had registered for the exam and 9.9 lakh had submitted their applications. The second edition of the crucial exam saw a remarkable increase in the number of applications, with over 14 lakh students applying for the CUET-UG, a 41 per cent rise compared to the previous year.

In addition to 285 cities in India, CUET (UG) – 2023 examination was also conducted in 23 cities outside India in Manama, Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore, Kuwait City, Ottawa, Oslo, Port Louis, Sydney, Moscow, Vienna, Washington DC.

CUET UG Result 2023: How to Check?

Visit the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in. On the homepage, click on the ‘Login’ option. Enter the login credentials such as the application number, date of birth, and security pin. Your CUET UG Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen. Download the CUET Result 2023 and take a printout of it for future reference.

The National Testing Agency has been mandated by the Ministry of Education and UGC to conduct Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admission into Undergraduate Programmesin Central Universities under the Ministry of Education, and other participating Universities / Institutions / Organizations / Autonomous Colleges for the Academic session 2023-2024.

(With PTI Inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES