CUET UG 2022 Result Latest News Today: The result of the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) is all set to be declared in a short while. In the meantime, just minutes before the result declaration, the NTA CUET official website crashed and is taking more time in opening due to heavy traffic. For the students who are looking for the results, the CUET UG 2022 website gives error message. For several students, the website cuet.samarth.ac.in link is not opening.

In the meanwhile, the NTA issued a statement saying the CUET UG result 2022 may take some more time. "We are working at the results of CUET (UG) 2022. It may take some more time," the NTA said.

We are working at the results of CUET (UG) 2022. It may take some more time. — National Testing Agency (@DG_NTA) September 15, 2022

The CUET UG result 2023 is supposed to be declared by 10 PM. Once declared, the CUET UG 2022 result scorecard will be made available at cuet.samarth.ac.in and ntaresults.nic.in.

The candidates must note that the NTA conducted CUET UG 2022 in six phases between July 15 and August 30 in 489 centres in 259 cities in India and nine cities outside. This year, over 14.9 lakh candidates appeared for CUET 2022 UG exam in its debut edition.

After the CUET UG result is declared, aspirants can check the NTA CUET result on the official website — cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Apart from the CUET UG 2022 result, the NTA will also release the CUET UG 2022 final answer key and individual scorecards of the candidates.

CUET UG Result 2022: Here’s How to Download

Visit CUET official website — cuet.samarth.ac.in

On the Home Page, click on the designated CUET UG 2022 result link

On the next window enter credentials including NTA CUET application number and date of birth

Click and access the CUET UG 2022 result

For the candidates, the CUET 2022 provisional answer key was released on September 8 and the final CUET final answer key 2022 will be released today. In the meantime, the Delhi University has launched the DU CSAS admission 2022 portal for undergraduate courses today and the admission 2022 registration will be open for 21 days.