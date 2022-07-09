CUET UG 2022 Update: National Testing Agency will soon release the admit card for the Common University Entrance Test(CUET) for Undergraduate courses. The Agency is all set to begin the CUET UG exam from July 15. Once the hall ticket is out, candidates can download it from the official website of CUET — cuet.samarth.ac.in.With just 1 week left for the exam, CUET 2022 advance intimation slip of the test city is likely to be released.Also Read - Airports Authority of India Recruitment 2022: Apply For 18 Non-Executive Posts| Check Salary Here

CUET UG 2022 Exam Date

This year, the examination will be conducted on July 15, 16, 19, 20, and August 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, and 10, 2022. CUET (UG) – 2022 will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

“For appearing in the CUET (UG) – 2022, there is no age limit for the candidates. The candidates who have passed the class 12th /equivalent examination or are appearing in 2022 irrespective of their age can appear in CUET (UG) – 2022 examination,” reads the official notification.

CUET UG 2022: Check Time, Duration of Exams

As per the information bulletin,

Timing of Examination 09.00 a.m. to 12.15 p.m. (IST) 03.00 p.m. to 06.45 p.m. (IST)

Duration of Examination* 45 or 60 Minutes to 195 Minutes* 45 Minutes to 225 Minutes

How to Download CUET 2022 Admit Card?

Visit the official website of CUET — cuet.samarth.ac.in

Click on the link that reads, “CUET UG 2022 Admit Card,” available on the homepage.

Enter the login credentials.

Your CUET UG 2022 Admit Card will be displayed on the screen.

Download CUET UG 2022 hall ticket.

Take a printout of it for future reference.

CUET 2022 Admit Card Key Points: The Candidates may please note that Admit Cards will not be sent by post. No Admit Card shall be issued to the candidates whose applications are found to be incomplete for any reasons (including indistinct/ doubtful photographs/unsigned Applications) or who do not fulfill the eligibility criteria for the examination. Candidates are advised to preserve their Admit Cards in good condition for future reference.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit NTA website(s) www.nta.ac.in, cuet.samarth.ac.in for the latest updates regarding the examination.