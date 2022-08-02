CUET UG Admit Card 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 Phase 2 exam today, August 2. Only Registered candidates will be able to download their CUET 2022 UG admit card from the official website- cuet.samarth.ac.in. It is to be noted that the admit card has been released for the exams scheduled to be held on August 04, 05, and 06, 2022. To download the CUET hall ticket, aspirants have to log in with their application number, date of birth, and captcha code.Also Read - DRDO RAC Recruitment 2022: Registration Extended For 630 Scientist ‘B’ Posts; Apply Now at rac.gov.in

As per the academic calendar, the CUET examination is scheduled to be held from August 04 to August 20, 2022. "Release of Admit Cards at 10 AM for Common University Entrance Test [CUET (UG) – 2022] Examination to be held on 04, 05 and 06 August 2022 – Reg.," reads the official notification.

How to Download CUET UG Phase 2 Admit Card 2022?

Visit the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Release of Admit Cards at 10 AM for Common University Entrance Test [CUET (UG) – 2022] Examination to be held on 04, 05 and 06 August 2022 – Reg..” Enter the login credentials such as application number and date of birth/ password. Your CUET 2022 UG Phase 2 Admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

The CUET (UG) – 2022 has been scheduled for approximately 14,90,000 candidates, with approximately 8,10,000 candidates in the first slot and approximately 6,80,000 (Six lakh eighty thousand) candidates in the second slot. Phase I of CUET (UG) – 2022 was conducted from 15 to 20 July 2022 in 247 Centres throughout 160 cities. The Admit Cards for the examinations to be held after 06 August 2022 will be issued later on.

CUET UG Admit Card 2022: Check Details Mentioned in Hall Ticket

The CUET admit card will include details such as

candidate’s name

photograph

roll number

exam venue

shift timing

important instructions for the exam day.

The candidates are also advised to be in touch with the NTA website(s) www.nta.ac.in and https://cuet.samarth.ac.in/ for the latest updates regarding the exam.