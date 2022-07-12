CUET UG 2022 Admit Card Date Time: National Testing Agency(NTA) will release the admit card for the Common University Entrance Test(CUET) for Undergraduate courses today, July 12, 2022. Candidates planning to take admission in the undergraduate courses can download the CUET UG 2022 Admit Card through the official website — cuet.samarth.ac.in.Candidates will be able to download CUET UG 2022 Hall Ticket using their application number, date of birth, and security pin through the download CUET UG 2022 admit card direct link.Also Read - 'Disparity in Datesheet, Complete Unfair': CUET Candidates Allege Mismanagement as NTA Releases Schedule 3 Days Before Exam

This year, the CUET UG 2022 examination will be conducted on July 15, 16, 19, 20, and August 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, and 10, 2022. The exam will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The NTA CUET exam will be held in 554 cities across India and 13 cities outside India from July 15. NTA is also expected to announce the CUET 2022 exam center and exam schedule.

Confirming the CUET UG Admit card release date and time, NTA in a notification said, "The Admit Card of Phase I showing the details of Examination Centre will be available for download from 06:00 P.M., 12 July 2022 onwards.

Check CUET UG 2022 Admit Card Updates HERE