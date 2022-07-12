CUET UG 2022 Admit Card Date Time: National Testing Agency(NTA) will release the admit card for the Common University Entrance Test(CUET) for Undergraduate courses today, July 12, 2022. Candidates planning to take admission in the undergraduate courses can download the CUET UG 2022 Admit Card through the official website —  cuet.samarth.ac.in.Candidates will be able to download CUET UG 2022 Hall Ticket using their application number, date of birth, and security pin through the download CUET UG 2022 admit card direct link.Also Read - 'Disparity in Datesheet, Complete Unfair': CUET Candidates Allege Mismanagement as NTA Releases Schedule 3 Days Before Exam

This year, the CUET UG 2022 examination will be conducted on July 15, 16, 19, 20, and August 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, and 10, 2022. The exam will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The NTA CUET exam will be held in 554 cities across India and 13 cities outside India from July 15. NTA is also expected to announce the CUET 2022 exam center and exam schedule. Also Read - CUET UG 2022 Admit Card To Release Today, Confirms NTA; Here’s How to Download Hall Ticket at cuet.samarth.ac.in

Confirming the CUET UG Admit card release date and time, NTA in a notification said, “The Admit Card of Phase I showing the details of Examination Centre will be available for download from 06:00 P.M., 12 July 2022 onwards. Also Read - CUET UG 2022: Check Admit Card Release Date, Marking Scheme, Other Details Here

Check CUET UG 2022 Admit Card Updates HERE

    Check CUET UG Marking Scheme of Examination

    For Multiple Choice Questions: To answer a question, the candidates need to choose one option corresponding to the correct answer or the most appropriate answer.

    1.Correct answer or the most appropriate answer: Five marks (+5)
    2.Any incorrect option marked will be given minus one mark (-1).
    3. Unanswered/Marked for Review will be given no mark (0).
    4. If more than one option is found to be correct then Five marks (+5) will be awarded to only those who have marked any of the correct options.
    5. If all options are found to be correct then Five marks (+5) will be awarded to all those who have attempted the question.
    6. If none of the options is found correct or a question is found to be wrong or a question is dropped, then all candidates who have attempted the dropped question will be given five marks(+5) marks.

    How to Download CUET 2022 Admit Card?

    1. Go to the official website of CUET — cuet.samarth.ac.in
    2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “CUET UG 2022 Admit Card.”
    3. Enter the login credentials.
    4. Your CUET UG 2022 Admit Card will be displayed on the screen.
    5. Download CUET UG 2022 hall ticket and take a printout of it for future reference.

    CUET UG 2022 Admit Card: Check Details Here

    The NTA CUET exam will be held in 554 cities across India and 13 cities outside India from July 15.

    CUET UG 2022: Check Mode of Examination

    The exam will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

    CUET UG 2022 Admit Card: Official Website to Download CUET Admit Card

    cuet.samarth.ac.in

    nta.ac.in

    CUET UG 2022 Admit Card Release Date Time: The Admit Card of Phase I showing the details of Examination Centre will be available for download from 06:00 P.M., 12 July 2022 onwards