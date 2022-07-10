CUET UG 2022 Update: The National Testing Agency(NTA) will begin the Common University Entrance Test(CUET) for Undergraduate courses on July 15, 2022. With just one week left for the exam, the Agency is likely to release the CUET 2022 Admit Card at the official website — cuet.samarth.ac.in. This year, the CUET UG 2022 exam will be held on July 15, 16, 19, 20, and August 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, and 10, 2022. The exam is scheduled to be held in 13 languages.Also Read - CCRAS Recruitment 2022: Apply For 38 Posts From July 15| Details Inside

CUET UG 2022 Admit Card Release Date

NTA will soon release the CUET 2022 Admit Card. However, the Agency has not issued any specific date for the pronouncement of hall tickets.

Mode of Examination

CUET (UG) – 2022 will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

Pattern of Question Paper

Objective type Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs).

CUET UG 2022: Check Time, Duration of Exams

As per the information bulletin,

Timing of Examination 09.00 a.m. to 12.15 p.m. (IST) 03.00 p.m. to 06.45 p.m. (IST)

Duration of Examination* 45 or 60 Minutes to 195 Minutes* 45 Minutes to 225 Minutes

Check CUET UG Marking Scheme of Examination

For Multiple Choice Questions: To answer a question, the candidates need to choose one option corresponding to the correct answer or the most appropriate answer.

Correct answer or the most appropriate answer: Five marks (+5)

Any incorrect option marked will be given minus one mark (-1).

Unanswered/Marked for Review will be given no mark (0).

If more than one option is found to be correct then Five marks (+5) will be awarded to only those who have marked any of the correct options.

If all options are found to be correct then Five marks (+5) will be awarded to all those who have attempted the question.

If none of the options is found correct or a question is found to be wrong or a question is dropped, then all candidates who have attempted the dropped question will be given five marks(+5) marks.

How to Download CUET 2022 Admit Card?

Go to the official website of CUET — cuet.samarth.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “ CUET UG 2022 Admit Card .”

.” Enter the login credentials.

Your CUET UG 2022 Admit Card will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download CUET UG 2022 hall ticket and take a printout of it for future reference.