CUET UG 2022 Update: National Testing Agency, (NTA) will release the admit card for the Common University Entrance Test(CUET) for Undergraduate courses today, July 12, 2022. Candidates can download the CUET UG 2022 Admit Card through the official website — cuet.samarth.ac.in. Confirming the CUET UG Admit card release date and time, NTA in a notification said, "The Admit Card of Phase I showing the details of Examination Centre will be available for download from 06:00 P.M., 12 July 2022 onwards."

This year, the CUET UG 2022 examination will be conducted on July 15, 16, 19, 20, and August 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, and 10, 2022. The exam will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. To access the CUET UG 2022 Hall ticket, a candidate needs to enter their application number and date of birth.

Websites to Download CUET UG 2022 Admit Card

cuet.samarth.ac.in

nta.ac.in

The CUET (UG) – 2022 has been scheduled for approximately 14,90,000 candidates, with approximately 8,10,000 candidates in the first slot and approximately 6,80,000 candidates in the second slot. The NTA CUET exam will be held in 554 cities across India and 13 cities outside India from July 15.

How to Download the CUET UG Admit Card 2022?

Go to the official website of CUET — cuet.samarth.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “CUET UG 2022 Admit Card.”

Enter the login credentials.

Your CUET UG 2022 Admit Card will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download CUET UG 2022 hall ticket and take a printout of it for future reference.

CUET UG Admit Card 2022 – Highlights

The Candidates may please note that Admit Cards will not be sent by post.

The candidate will appear in the examination at the given Centre on the date and shift/timing as indicated in his/her e-Admit Card.

No candidate will be allowed to appear at the examination Centre, on the date and shift/time other than that allotted to him/her in his/her Admit Card.

The candidates are also advised to be in touch with the NTA website(s) www.nta.ac.in and https://cuet.samarth.ac.in/ for the latest updates regarding the exam.

